I Hated Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman 10 Years Ago. Here's What I Think About It Now

"There was a time above, a time before. There were perfect things, diamond absolutes. But things fall, things on Earth. And what falls is fallen. In the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie."

These are the opening lines of director Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." His superhero blockbuster literally begins with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) reciting poetry over a "Batman's origin greatest hits" montage. 10 years later, I remain compelled by that choice. I'm also conflicted about much of what happens in the ensuing 2 hours and 31 minutes of Snyder's ever-divisive superhero epic.

Seeing "BvS" for the first time on opening weekend in March 2016, I walked out of the theater hating it passionately. Writing for /Film at the time, David Chen called Snyder's "Batman v Superman" a "gorgeous mess." That description remains amazingly apt. The difference (for me at least) is that this movie looks very different a decade removed. Time has been strangely kind to Snyder's wildly dark, uneven, visually impressive, overstuffed take on DC's heroes. A decade's worth of slowly diminishing returns in the realm of superhero cinema has painted this movie in a different light.

2013's "Man of Steel" kicked off Snyder's vision for DC's messy cinematic universe. I was never a big Superman fan, but, messy or not, I loved the first two-thirds of "MoS." The third act isn't as great, but I bought what Snyder was selling. That made the opening minutes of "BvS" all the more intriguing.

The shift in the opening minutes to a street-level POV from Affleck's Bruce Wayne during the climax of "Man of Steel" is fascinating. All of the destruction in the name of heroism by Henry Cavill's Superman has a cost, a cost that impacts Bruce directly.