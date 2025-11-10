Michael Shannon Defends Man Of Steel's Controversial Zod Death Scene

"Man of Steel" seems like a lifetime ago in the age of James Gunn's burgeoning DC Universe. But it was only just over a decade ago that comic book fans were hotly debating the movie's choice to have Superman kill General Zod. For Michael Shannon, who played the villain, such a moment was what made the movie significant. Evidently, the actor feels that "Man of Steel" was "actually about something" and a film that he remains proud of despite the controversy.

Now that Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman" has reintroduced the titular hero to the masses, all is right with the world. At least, that's how some fans of the character no doubt feel following the relentlessly lugubrious DC Extended Universe, aka the Snyderverse, which wrapped up with a string of flops in 2023. The ill-fated shared timeline kicked off with a deconstructionist take on Supes in 2013 with "Man of Steel," which saw director Zack Snyder push the Kryptonian to his limits, most notably with a controversial ending that producer Christopher Nolan tried to change to no avail.

During the absolute downer of a denouement, Henry Cavill's Superman is forced to kill General Zod in a tense moment whereby inaction would have resulted in innocent civilians dying. Some saw this as a clever exploration of the limits of superheroism itself, while others wondered what value there was in essentially asking the question "What if fantasy was just ... a fantasy?" Yes, Superman's no-kill rule isn't exactly practical, but this was, after all, a movie about an alien with super-powers, so not everybody flocking to the multiplex was necessarily doing so in search of a naturalistic drama. So, for many, Snyder's attempt at parsing the real-world implications of Superman's powers just didn't land, but Shannon is not one of those people.