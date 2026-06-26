10 Best Movies Of The '70s, According To IMDb

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 | Number of Votes: 938K | Official Top 250 Ranking: No. 120

Stanley Kubrick is far and away one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. But — and this may be somewhat controversial to say – we'd argue he'd already done most of his best work by the 1970s. This is certainly up for debate, though it only stands to underscore how legendary his filmography is, especially since both of his '70s efforts cracked the IMDb Top 250. Ranking just outside the top 10 spot at number 12 (between "Chinatown" and "Jaws") is "Barry Lyndon." Above it, at number eight, is "A Clockwork Orange."

"A Clockwork Orange" shares a lot in common with "Taxi Driver" when it comes to assessing why it remains so striking. Both films were (and remain, in some circles) immensely controversial, their graphic depictions of violence questioned in the aftermath of real-world crimes. (Kubrick even had "Clockwork" banned in the U.K. for 25 years because he was personally troubled by its impact.) Travis Bickle and Malcolm McDowell's Alex DeLarge were not the first antiheroes on the screen, but they were among the first mainstream dramatic protagonists who were openly violent, antisocial, and (in the latter's case) psychopathic. These characters had once existed as literary outsiders — now they were the faces of Best Picture nominees.

It's worth noting that the America in the '70s, much like the 2020s, was defined by a sense of institutional mistrust that set the stage for these characters to engage audiences more directly. Again, there are obvious similarities to be drawn between the enduring popularity of "A Clockwork Orange" and the contemporary success of a movie like "Joker," which sits 31 spots ahead of "Clockwork" on the Top 250 rankings.