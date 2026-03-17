The Only Three Movies To Win The Big Five Awards At The Oscars

It's been almost a century since the Oscars began, and in that time, many films have come close to taking home the big five awards. Those awards are: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original/Adapted Screenplay. But claiming victory in all five categories isn't exactly easy. In fact, it's a feat so rare it's only happened three times in the history of the awards, with 1935's "It Happened One Night," 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," and 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs" being the only films to have taken home statues in all of those major categories.

The very first Academy Awards ceremony was held on May 16, 1929. Back then, the show lasted just 15 minutes and wasn't even broadcast. Instead, Academy president Douglas Fairbanks hosted a private banquet at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel three months after the winners had already been announced in every category.

Today, the Oscars are almost unrecognizable by comparison. The most prestigious event of awards season is a much more lavish affair, where every aspect of it production is analyzed, evaluated, and critiqued, from the opening monologue to the inevitable snubs (of which there were many at the 2026 Oscars). In the almost 100 years between that comparatively modest inaugural ceremony and the 2026 Oscars, there have also been several records set. There are, for example, only seven actors who've won three or more Oscars in the history of the awards. But there are even fewer movies which can claim to have won the big five awards, proving just how remarkable an achievement it really is.