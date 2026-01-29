The problem with awards ceremonies is that there are always too many great movies to recognize. With the Oscars, there are typically only five slots per award, though they can have up to 10 for Best Picture, and obviously, there are always more worth nominees than slots available in each category in a given year. As a result, there are inevitably going to be snubs, and the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony is no exception.

Moviegoers noticed some major snubs (and surprises) when the 2026 Oscar nominations were announced. Of course, it's amazing to see Delroy Lindo get a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his incredible turn in "Sinners" when most folks figured that was too much of a long shot. It's a shame other actors and films couldn't have pulled off similar upsets.

I'll try to be reasonable when discussing the worst Oscar snubs of 2026. These aren't just movies I enjoyed that I would've liked to see in contention. These are nominees that could've won their respective categories but won't even get a shot now. Maybe there's even one nominee that I think could've fallen to the wayside to make room. While the current crop of Oscar nominees is fantastic (mostly), it could've been even better with these.

Here are the 15 worst Oscar snubs of 2026.