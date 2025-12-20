The Tulkun May Hold The Key To Avatar 4 And 5

As revealed in "The Way of Water," Tulkun bodies contain amrita, a liquid that the Tulkun hunter Mick Scoresby (Brendan Cowell) claims completely stops the aging process in humans when taken. (Whether it can be ingested or must be injected — either once or periodically — is still unknown.) As such, amrita has superseded unobtanium as Pandora's most coveted substance, and while the ending of "Fire and Ash" suggests that the RDA and Tulkun hunters won't be getting any more of it anytime soon, it's not known how much they already have. Thus, it's possible that people like Scorseby, General Frances Ardmore (Edie Falco), Parker Selfridge (Giovanni Ribisi), and maybe even Dr. Ian Garvin (Jemaine Clement) have taken the fluid. Hence, they could continue to be major players in the next "Avatar" film, even if it's set decades after "Fire and Ash."

While it's highly unlikely that Spider, who is now one of The People, would willingly take amrita, it's possible that circumstances might lead him to do so, especially if his Na'vi brethren need him. Or, quite possibly, if his romantic attraction to Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) develops into a lasting romance, maybe he would wish to live longer for her sake. As you can see, the possibilities are vast, and this isn't even accounting for other sci-fi concepts that the "Avatar" braintrust may've cooked up. It just seems like an anti-aging serum will come into play in a big way down the line, which would make for some dramatic tension, given how it's taken over a Tulkun's literal dead body. Whatever happens, "Avatar 4" will hopefully appear before all of us get too old.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is in theaters everywhere.