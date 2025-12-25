One Brilliant Korean Thriller Brutally And Hilariously Sums Up Everything Awful About 2025

This post contains spoilers for "No Other Choice."

Park Chan-wook opens "No Other Choice" with an idyllic snapshot of the nuclear family unit. Affluent salaryman Man-su (Lee Byung-hun) lives with his wife and two children in a beautiful country home, replete with a lush greenhouse and a gorgeous front yard. "I've got it all," Man-su muses, genuinely grateful to have everything that most can only dream of. But this cozy lifestyle is brutally ripped away from Man-su after he becomes a victim of corporate downsizing, where none of his accomplishments (and decades of hard work) matter in the face of capitalism's never-ending rat race. Given Park Chan-wook's ability to craft intense, rousing drama (look no further than his "Oldboy" or "Decision to Leave"), it's natural to expect a similar tone in "No Other Choice." This South Korean thriller is rife with tragic pathos, but it is also morbidly funny and deeply absurd at every turn.

It's tempting to think of Man-su as the everyman, but his socio-economic status (upper-middle class) becomes the crux of his increasingly extreme motivations. Of course, he is a man wronged by a broken system, callously discarded for no justified reason. But Man-su's anxieties have little to do with his inability to put food on the table — his primary concern is that his unemployment exposes him to social indignity. This is why the story demands such drastic escalation: As soon as Man-su clumsily plans to eliminate other promising candidates so he can secure a new job, Park Chan-wook translates this desperation through astounding match cuts, transitions, and zooms. Every reflective surface becomes a mirror into one's soul, and this deft visual mastery goes hand in hand with the farcical extremes of Man-su's violently chaotic journey.

But how does "No Other Choice" achieve such carefully choreographed chaos?