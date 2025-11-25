Wicked: For Good Would Have Worked Better With One Major Change

Stow away your magic wands and broomsticks if you haven't seen "Wicked: For Good" yet ... there are spoilers ahead!

After really enjoying "Wicked: Part One" in theaters last November — which came as a surprise to me, a reformed theater kid who views "Wicked" and "Rent" as "starter pack musicals" — I was genuinely excited to see the second part, "Wicked: For Good." I even set aside my own personal misgivings about splitting the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba Thropp, a young and verdant witch played by Cynthia Erivo in both films) into two parts that released a year apart, admitting that the first movie ending with "Defying Gravity" was pretty perfect. I settled in. I got popcorn. I hummed a few notes of the friendship ballad that gives the movie its title.

Then I sat there for two hours and 17 minutes, plus previews.

Here's some really, really important context: the Broadway show "Wicked," which is obviously the source material for Jon M. Chu's on-screen adaptation, has a run time of two hours and 45 minutes. That includes both acts and a 15-minute intermission, and it's a truth universally acknowledged that Broadway shows have longer first acts and shorter second ones. (This is true of "Wicked" onstage; the first act is around 90 minutes, and the second is roughly an hour.) Honestly, I do believe splitting "Wicked" into two distinct movies was a good idea, both for the story and for the box office; Chu's bet on this clearly paid off financially. That brings me to an important question, though: why is "Wicked: For Good" so long? Chu and Universal Studios didn't make more money thanks to its padded run-time, and this movie should have been, at most, 90 minutes long.