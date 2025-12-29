The Testament Of Ann Lee's Incredible Musical Numbers Are Based In Historical Fact

"The Testament of Ann Lee," directed by Mona Fastvold — partner of fellow director Brady Corbet, with whom she worked on "The Brutalist" and who co-wrote this historical musical epic with her — depicts the founder of the Shaker movement, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried. As Fastvold and some of her colleagues (including Seyfried) discussed over a variety of interviews before the film's wide release on Christmas, the director and her composer, Daniel Blumberg, detailed how they ensured that real Shaker hymns were a part of the film.

Speaking to IndieWire, Blumberg — who won an Oscar for his score for "The Brutalist" — said that he found himself fascinated by "the early formation of the Shakers, where they were using wordless hymns, like these very extreme singers I'd seen over the years," name-checking singers including Phil Minton and Maggie Nicols. From there, Blumberg hoped to push the concept of these wordless hymns as far as possible.

For her part, Fastvold said that she visited a public library in Massachussetts and a museum called Hancock Shaker Village, which both had sheet music and songs "written out" so she and Blumberg could "listen to some of the wordless hymns." Still, as she notes, Blumberg put his own stamp on it. "Of course it sounds very different from the movie, even though the melody is the same or the lyrics are the same or slightly change. Daniel will do a strange counter-harmony or a key shift, and all of a sudden, it just would transform something in a really unique way."

Still, despite Fastvold's clear connection to music for "The Testament of Ann Lee," she wasn't sure she was really making a "musical."