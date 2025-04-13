Is Adrien Brody's The Brutalist Based On A True Story?

"The Brutalist" is an overwhelming achievement that genuinely deserves its modern masterpiece label. Director Brady Corbet's ambitious epic is a breezy three-and-a-half-hour cinematic tome about unwavering ambition and chasing the American Dream (along with the obstacles that entails), complete with a story that spans multiple decades. While use of AI on "The Brutalist" caused some controversy, the film has been praised for its authenticity, attention to detail, and complex rags-to-riches story — which is why it could be mistaken for a dramatization of real historical events.

Indeed, watching "The Brutalist," one would be forgiven for assuming that the A24 drama was inspired by the life of a real-life figure from post-war America. The film stars two-time Oscar-winner Adrien Brody as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who moves to the Land of the Free after World War II to pursue his dream of becoming an architect. His journey throughout the movie is structured like a biopic — the type that Hollywood loves making just in time for Academy Awards season — and this adds a sense of realism to the proceedings, as his story seems lifted from the history books.

Still, "The Brutalist" is a work of fiction, although the movie drew from actual history to bring its story to life. Corbet was inspired by everything from the pioneers of 20th-century Brutalist architecture to the tales of real Holocaust survivors, and some people might even recognize the name of the film's protagonist from elsewhere. With that in mind, let's look at the history that informed the movie.

