12-Year-Old Jodie Foster Promoted Taxi Driver Alone At Cannes When A Rumor Spooked Martin Scorsese

You will never see a better child performance than the one Jodie Foster gives in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver." She was only 12 years old at the time of the shoot, but she is wholly convincing as the streetwise sex worker Iris. Her scenes with the great Robert De Niro, who plays the mentally unstable Vietnam veteran Travis Bickle, are deeply unsettling on numerous levels, but they're also strangely exhilarating because Foster is every bit her brilliant scene partner's equal. Her Iris is tough, a survivor, but she can't completely mask the character's sadness and fear. She's using up her future at a frightening pace, and Bickle is that last person who should be interceding on her behalf.

Michael and Julia Phillips produced "Taxi Driver" for Columbia Pictures, which was incredibly nervous about the film for what appeared to be legitimate reasons. Paul Schrader's screenplay was disturbing to begin with, but Scorsese's envisioning of it was more graphically violent than the studio had expected. When the film was screened at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival, the scandalized audience booed the bloody climax. This caused Columbia to worry that "Taxi Driver" would receive an X rating from the MPAA, which would've been a commercial kiss of death, given that most exhibitors refused to book X-rated movies.

This looked to be a disaster in the making, so Scorsese, De Niro, and Harvey Keitel (who played Iris' pimp Sport), after having done one press conference at the festival, dipped out of any further interviews. This left Foster to address journalists all by her lonesome. Fortunately, 50 years later, she found the whole situation amusing.