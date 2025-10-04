Mr. Scorsese Review: A Loving Tribute To Our Greatest Living Filmmaker

We are lucky to have Martin Scorsese. While I'm sure opinions vary and there can be some healthy debate on the subject, in my humble opinion, Scorsese is our best living filmmaker. Hell, I might even want to take it a step further and suggest he's the greatest filmmaker of all time. Sound hyperbolic? I really don't care. A film obsessive often imitated and never duplicated, Scorsese may not be the most financially successful member of the New Hollywood era that reshaped American cinema, but the case can be made that he's the best.

Still going strong at 82 (his most recent feature, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is a full-blown masterpiece), Scorsese's life and career gets the docuseries treatment in the form of "Mr. Scorsese," an Apple TV+ series helmed by Rebecca Miller. The results are charming and insightful, although to be fair, if you're a Scorsese nerd like me, there's not a whole lot revealed here that you likely haven't heard before.

But even if you're well-versed in Marty lore, "Mr. Scorsese" hammers home the point that Scorsese is one of a kind, an immensely gifted filmmaker who understands movies (and their power) more than seemingly anyone else. The docuseries doesn't try to diagnose him, and I'm no medical expert, but the not-so-subtle implication that pops up time and time again here is that Scorsese might be clinically obsessive-compulsive about the art of making movies. The filmmaker is front and center throughout the docuseries, offering up frequently funny commentary on his long career and it's ups and downs. Many of his closest collaborators are on hand too, most notably longtime editor Thelma Schoonmaker and of course his two most frequent leading men, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio (the way Miller introduces De Niro into the doc at the end of episode 1, complete with a Rolling Stones needle-drop, is so delightful that I found myself giddy). "Mr. Scorsese" may not be the most revealing of documentaries, but it does serve as a loving tribute to one of the best of the best.