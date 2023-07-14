The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: After Hours, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, And More
This week's Blu-ray round-up is here for all your Blu-ray needs. As usual, I pick through the newest releases and compile them all together in one place, right here, just for you. This week's column includes something great from Martin Scorsese, a new "Scream" sequel, the latest from Ari Aster, and a sweet coming-of-age comedy to finish things up.
After Hours
"After Hours" came at a strange time for Martin Scorsese. Believe it or not, the acclaimed filmmaker was essentially in director's jail at the time, following the flop of 'The King of Comedy." After that, Scorsese tried to make "The Last Temptation of Christ," but the project fell apart. Then along came the script for "After Hours." Scorsese was intrigued, primarily because the self-contained nature of the script convinced the filmmaker he could shoot the movie down and dirty — and quick. And that's exactly what he did.
The end result is one of Scorsese's most underrated films, which is now part of the Criterion Collection. One night, New Yorker Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) meets Marcy (Rosanna Arquette), a young woman who catches his eye. He heads up to her place in SoHo for what he clearly hopes will be a night of sex, but nothing goes right for poor Paul. Like Job, he's thrust through one torment to the next, effectively punished by the universe for wanting to get laid. Along the way, he encounters one weirdo character after another, all of whom seem to turn on Paul eventually (the supporting cast is killer, featuring Verna Bloom, Linda Fiorentino, Teri Garr, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara, and even Cheech & Chong). Sweaty, funny, and strange, "After Hours" feels like Scorsese in punk rock mode, shooting fast with master cinematographer Michael Ballhaus to create the perfect night of hell.
As for Scorsese's career, it bounced back — but not with "After Hours." It was his next film, the Paul Newman/Tom Cruise pic "The Color of Money," that finally got the filmmaker back in business in a big way. But "After Hours" is superior to "Money," and it feels more like a true Scorsese picture.
Scream VI
What if Ghostface ... was in New York? That's the basic set-up of "Scream VI," and I'll admit it's a good idea! Changing things up and dropping a "Scream" movie in the middle of the Big Apple sounds like a good way to breathe fresh life into this franchise. Unfortunately, that's not really what happens. Instead, "Scream VI" just feels like more of the same. The kills are bloodier, sure, but what about everything in between? Even the New York setting feels underutilized. It could take place anywhere, really, and nothing would change. Maybe Ghostface should go to Delaware next time.
Once again, sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) are fighting for their lives as yet another new Ghostface (or Ghostfaces?) is out there targeting them and their friends (at some point you'd think folks would just stop being friends with these sisters since that's a good way to end up dead). You know the drill by now — the characters run from one location to the next, stalked the entire time. Eventually, there's a big showdown where twists and turns are revealed, masks are removed, and just enough fuel is left in the tank for yet another sequel.
Beau is Afraid
The mother of all mommy-issue movies, "Beau is Afraid" is one of those pictures you're either going to love or hate. There will be no middle ground here. It's either going to be a great experience or the worst movie ever made, depending on who you are and what you like. That's just how it goes; it's that kind of movie. In "Beau is Afraid," poor, terrified Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) learns that his mother has died. He now has to get home for her funeral, but that's not going to be so easy. And thus a journey begins with Beau traveling through a surreal, weird, funny landscape where everything and everyone feels just a little bit crazy. There are gags a-plenty, and the film is frequently hilarious — as long as you're on the same wavelength and not rolling your eyes out of your head in annoyance.
Director Ari Aster is unafraid to make the audience uncomfortable, and he does so over and over again here, to the point that it starts to feel like a punchline. It's as if he's deliberately throwing everything at the screen and not caring what sticks. The film creates a world where violent gangs roam, where elaborate plays are performed in the woods, where memory is suspect, and, yes, where there's a giant monster penis that shows up near the end (that's all I'll say about that, and perhaps I've said too much).
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
When 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) learns that her family is moving from New York to New Jersey, it feels like a seismic shift. This move will only be the start of a year of big changes for Margaret, who begins to grow up and deal with all the confusion, comedy, and horrors that accompany that. Kelly Fremon Craig's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," adapted from the beloved Judy Blume book of the same name, is surprisingly wonderful. There's a sweetness to this film that's never saccharine, and there's a genuine heart beating at the center of it all.
Forston is a wonderful discovery as Margaret, but it's Rachel McAdams who owns the film as Margaret's mother. There's a scene in the film where McAdams' character quietly discusses why she's estranged from her parents and it's done in such a subtle, heartbreaking way that it genuinely knocked the wind out of me. Anytime a film comes seemingly out of nowhere and does something like that to me, I take notice. This is one of the year's best surprises, and I hope it finds a bigger audience at home.
