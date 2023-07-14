The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: After Hours, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, And More

"After Hours" came at a strange time for Martin Scorsese. Believe it or not, the acclaimed filmmaker was essentially in director's jail at the time, following the flop of 'The King of Comedy." After that, Scorsese tried to make "The Last Temptation of Christ," but the project fell apart. Then along came the script for "After Hours." Scorsese was intrigued, primarily because the self-contained nature of the script convinced the filmmaker he could shoot the movie down and dirty — and quick. And that's exactly what he did.

The end result is one of Scorsese's most underrated films, which is now part of the Criterion Collection. One night, New Yorker Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) meets Marcy (Rosanna Arquette), a young woman who catches his eye. He heads up to her place in SoHo for what he clearly hopes will be a night of sex, but nothing goes right for poor Paul. Like Job, he's thrust through one torment to the next, effectively punished by the universe for wanting to get laid. Along the way, he encounters one weirdo character after another, all of whom seem to turn on Paul eventually (the supporting cast is killer, featuring Verna Bloom, Linda Fiorentino, Teri Garr, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara, and even Cheech & Chong). Sweaty, funny, and strange, "After Hours" feels like Scorsese in punk rock mode, shooting fast with master cinematographer Michael Ballhaus to create the perfect night of hell.

As for Scorsese's career, it bounced back — but not with "After Hours." It was his next film, the Paul Newman/Tom Cruise pic "The Color of Money," that finally got the filmmaker back in business in a big way. But "After Hours" is superior to "Money," and it feels more like a true Scorsese picture.

