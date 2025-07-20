Why Gangs Of New York Almost Made Martin Scorsese Quit Directing

In 1928, author Herbert Asbury published "The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld," which rapidly became something of an underground classic. There was good reason for this: Asbury's account of the gangs of old New York was rather detailed and colorful, cobbled together with the help of myth, historical research, exaggerated first-person accounts, dodgy memory, and police records. The scope was vast too, tracing the turbulent nature of gang wars in the area that led up to the rise of the Mafia, while also providing a rogues gallery of individuals who were infamous for one reason or the other.

42 years after Asbury's book was first published, Martin Scorsese became fascinated with its subject matter, but didn't have the means to adapt it at the time. An up-and-coming director who had recently released his debut feature, Scorsese set his sights on other projects, diligently working towards cementing his name. By 1977, he had proven that his filmmaking had the juice, having helmed titles like "Mean Streets" and "Taxi Driver," which allowed him to buy the rights for Asbury's book.

The same year, a two-page ad appeared in "Daily Variety," announcing the production of "Gangs of New York," which was billed as a dramatic retelling of 19th-century New York and the gangs that were an integral part of that era. However, "Gangs of New York" wasn't released until late 2002, as it sported a complicated history of behind-the-scenes spats and multiple delays, with most of the issues revolving around a certain Harvey Weinstein.

Now, this was way before Weinstein was legally exposed for his sexual crimes, but the former co-chairman of Miramax Films already had an unsavory reputation for repeatedly exhibiting unprofessional and vindictive behavior. Weinstein's tussle with Scorsese, however, was about exercising control — while the former wanted "Gangs" to be a vapid commercial blockbuster, the latter was adamant about making sure that artistic merit triumphed over all else. Even without Weinstein's shadow looming over the film, Scorsese and his team had a lot on their plate, which turned the making of "Gangs of New York" into a long, arduous piece of filmmaking history.