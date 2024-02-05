Martin And Francesca Scorsese Make A Website In Squarespace's Super Bowl Commercial

The commercial opens with Scorsese telling his daughter he's working on making a "short film" — about 30 seconds long. The main character of Scorsese's latest picture happens to be a website (somehow), causing Marty to admit he doesn't really know what a website is. This sets the stage for Francesca to use Squarespace to show her father how to build a site, all while Scorsese talks about extraterrestrials. Sure, it's all an exercise in consumerism, but admit it: it's fun to watch Martin Scorsese do this sort of thing, and he and his daughter work together well. It's an amusing ad, and it will no doubt be cut down into smaller chunks beyond its initial nearly 4-minute runtime.

Martin Scorsese is no stranger to commercials — he's done a few over the years. Click here to see one of my favorites, in which he criticizes his own photography skills while shilling for Amex. As for the Squarespace spot, it's another excuse to showcase Scorsese, and since he's my favorite filmmaker of all time, I'll gladly take it. Give me more Marty, I say! I can't get enough.

As for Scorsese's work outside of commercials, he's currently gearing up to make his next movie, which is based on the life of Jesus. As for his partnership with his daughter, Francesca tells Vanity Fair: "We've started talking about working on other projects together, and he is actually very excited about the TikToks. He's always telling me to get make more with him ... We're writing a book together for A24. We're working on a couple of other things that we're writing and casting, so it's been cool to start working together in a more professional way. And I've always had behind-the-scenes input on some of the stuff that he does."