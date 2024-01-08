Martin Scorsese's Next Movie Sounds Like It Could Be His Most Personal Project Yet

Martin Scorsese is 81 years old, but thankfully has no plans to retire. Last year he released the massive crime-drama "Killers of the Flower Moon," and it looks like he's gearing up to shoot his next film (or picture, as he'd call it) sometime this year. In 2023, Scorsese visited the Vatican and came away announcing that he was planning a new film about the life of a guy you might have heard of — Jesus H. Christ, or Jesus, as he's commonly known. We now know more about this project thanks to a profile in the L.A. Times.

Per the profile, Scorsese has put together a script with Kent Jones, the director of the documentary "Hitchcock/Truffaut." Scorsese says he and Jones are "swimming in inspiration" and still "figuring things out," but the plan is to shoot the film sometime this year. Scorsese has, of course, made a movie about Jesus before — his controversial classic "The Last Temptation of Christ," a masterpiece of a movie that was met with protests when it arrived in 1988.

But what will this new Jesus movie be about?