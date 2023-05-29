Martin Scorsese Is Apparently Making Another Movie About Jesus

Fresh off telling Deadline it's "too late" to make another movie, Martin Scorsese looks to be gearing up to do just that. According to a report from Variety, the celebrated filmmaker is planning a new film about Jesus and is "about to start making it."

Arguably our greatest living filmmaker, Scorsese is coming off the Cannes debut for his upcoming film "Killers of the Flower Moon" — which, based on the early buzz, features some powerful performances and looks set to be another stellar entry in the Scorsese canon. The project received a nine-minute standing ovation at the film festival, after which Scorsese evidently embarked on a tour of Italy, meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican where he made the surprise announcement about his next film in response to questions from Anthony Spadaro, director of the international Jesuit magazine, "La Civiltà Cattolica" (as per the publication's website).

The revelation of a new movie to follow "Killers of the Flower Moon" came during a conference titled "The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination," where Scorsese reportedly said, "I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I'm about to start making it." Prior to his public comments, the director is said to have met privately with the Pope, after which he spoke about "how the Holy Father's appeal 'to let us see Jesus' moved him."

There are no further details at this time, with Variety reportedly reaching out to Scorsese's manager, Rick Yorn, to no avail.