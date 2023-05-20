Killers Of The Flower Moon Early Buzz: Martin Scorsese's Latest Brings Powerful Performances And A Hard-Hitting Ending

For critics attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival this week, Martin Scorsese's adaptation of David Grann's book "Killers of the Flower Moon" was among the hottest tickets in town. The latest film from the acclaimed director has been garnering headlines months ahead of its release, as the 206-minute epic is set to tell the real-life story of a series of murders on Osage Native American land in the 1920s.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro, and the ever-underrated "Certain Women" star Lily Gladstone all share the screen in a story about the greed and violence that erupt among white men when the Osage people strike oil in Oklahoma. Scorsese has revealed that his real-life meetings with Indigenous descendants of those murdered changed the way he wanted to frame the story, and he's also spoken about how the story reckons with genocide in the midst of a love story. In all, "Killers of the Flower Moon" sounds like a movie that could challenge and move audiences in equal measure, just as the true story at its core seemed to challenge and move its filmmaker.

Audiences at Cannes have finally seen "Killers of The Flower Moon," and as responses roll in on social media and in swiftly-written reviews, it sounds like it's due to be another fantastic entry into Scorsese's considerable canon. Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times wrote on Twitter that "Everything about 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is big: The story, the scale, the run time, the staggering amount of extras, and the terrifically assured performance from Lily Gladstone opposite DiCaprio and De Niro."