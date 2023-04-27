With Killers Of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese Wanted To Understand Complicity In Genocide [CinemaCon 2023]

Martin Scorsese has tackled plenty of heavy topics across his decades-long career, from the antisocial behavior of a killer in "Taxi Driver" to the Catholic church abuse scandal that fuels the fury of "The Departed" to the death of a messiah in "The Last Temptation of Christ." The director is no stranger to mankind's knack for causing harm, but his latest film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," takes on a dark chapter of history that was uncharted territory for the artist: the genocide of Indigenous peoples at the hands of white settlers.

In a conversation at CinemaCon today, Scorsese spoke with the film's star, Leonardo DiCaprio, about the pressure he felt to do right by the Osage Nation when taking on a true story involving the early 20th-century murders of Indigenous peoples. David Grann's non-fiction book, "Killers of the Flower Moon," takes a detailed look at the killings of Osage members who became wealthy after discovering oil on tribal land — and the FBI investigation that finally discovered the truth.

In a public conversation, DiCaprio asked Scorsese about what his process was like when it came to "telling this incredibly insidious part of our collective history in the actual location where they occurred." According to Scorsese, it had a lot to do with listening to the Osage people who still live in the area today. "When we first got to Oklahoma, the Osage, we had a big meeting with them," Scorsese shared. "And then there was another group of Osage at Gray Horse who made a big dinner for us."