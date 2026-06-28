20 Best Teen Movies Of The 1990s, Ranked

Teen movies became a cinema staple in the 1980s thanks to creatives like John Hughes, but the genre took on a new life in the 1990s. Characters in high school films were no longer beholden to specific archetypes, and they shone onscreen in subversive and interesting ways. There were still laughs to be had and romances to be witnessed, but the fully fleshed-out characters became more exciting and relatable. High school films of the '90s also had a satirical edge, and while some were targeted at teens, others transcended the genre to appeal to more mature audiences.

In honor of this great decade for teen cinema, we've compiled a list of the best teen movies of the 1990s. These movies dominated the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards, and they occasionally broke out as serious awards season contenders. Readers will find that many of the selected projects were made in 1999, which saw the release of at least 30 films about high schoolers.

After careful consideration, here are the best teen movies of the 1990s that were all that and a bag of chips.