20 Best Teen Movies Of The 1990s, Ranked
Teen movies became a cinema staple in the 1980s thanks to creatives like John Hughes, but the genre took on a new life in the 1990s. Characters in high school films were no longer beholden to specific archetypes, and they shone onscreen in subversive and interesting ways. There were still laughs to be had and romances to be witnessed, but the fully fleshed-out characters became more exciting and relatable. High school films of the '90s also had a satirical edge, and while some were targeted at teens, others transcended the genre to appeal to more mature audiences.
In honor of this great decade for teen cinema, we've compiled a list of the best teen movies of the 1990s. These movies dominated the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards, and they occasionally broke out as serious awards season contenders. Readers will find that many of the selected projects were made in 1999, which saw the release of at least 30 films about high schoolers.
After careful consideration, here are the best teen movies of the 1990s that were all that and a bag of chips.
20. Jawbreaker
When it comes to movies about vicious teen girls, the 1980s had "Heathers," and the 2000s had "Mean Girls." In between, the 1990s produced the lesser-known "Jawbreaker." When a prank-gone-wrong kills one of the high school's "Flawless Four," the remaining girls are blackmailed into transforming an unpopular girl to be like them.
Written and directed by Darren Stein, "Jawbreaker" is a dark comedy that takes the concept of high school popularity to an extreme level. Between the production design and costumes, the film is a vibrant feast for the eyes. It also features a great cast, including Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart, Julie Benz, Judy Greer, Pam Grier, and more.
"Jawbreaker" received one MTV Movie Award nomination for McGowan for Best Villain.
19. Pump Up the Volume
Released in 1990, "Pump Up the Volume" was written and directed by Allan Moyle and starred Christian Slater as a suburban teen who broadcasts a pirate radio station from his family's basement. Before there were podcasts, there was "Pump Up the Volume."
Using the pseudonym Happy Harry Hard-on, Slater's Mark Hunter appeals to his fellow youths by speaking truths about society, school, and the everyday trials and tribulations of being a teenager. Between Slater's captivating performance and the angsty soundtrack, the film is a must-see.
"Pump Up the Volume" was nominated for four Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Feature and Best Male Lead.
18. The Faculty
The '90s were a great decade for coming-of-age horror films, and Robert Rodriguez's "The Faculty" was one of the greatest. Written by Kevin Williamson, the 1998 movie was a youthful take on "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." It followed a group of high schoolers who fight back against their teachers and parents after they're taken over by aliens.
"The Faculty" is meta, campy, engaging, and just plain cool. The film features an excellent cast of both teens and adults. The line-up includes Elijah Wood, Clea DuVall, Jordana Brewster, Shawn Hatosy, Josh Hartnett, Salma Hayek, Famke Janssen, Piper Laurie, Bebe Neuwirth, Robert Patrick, Jon Stewart, Usher, and more.
Brewster was convinced "The Faculty" would be huge due to the success of "Scream." Unfortunately, it didn't thrive at the box office, which is attributed to its Christmas Day release. The movie did earn three Teen Choice Award nominations though, including a nod for Breakthrough Performance (DuVall) and Most Disgusting Scene.
17. The Virgin Suicides
"The Virgin Suicides" marked Sofia Coppola's feature film debut and her first collaboration with Kirsten Dunst. Written and directed by Coppola, the 1970s-set project was released in 1999 and followed five sisters in suburbia.
The film is ethereal and dreamlike while tackling the intense topic of suicide. It was well-liked by critics and audiences, and is still considered one of the best indie films of the genre. The ending is dark, but stands out for making myth of memory.
"The Virgin Suicides" debuted at Cannes and was in the running for the C.I.C.A.E Awards, the Golden Camera, and the SACD Prize. Coppola won Best New Filmmaker at the MTV Movie Awards, while Dunst was nominated for Choice Actress at the Teen Choice Awards.
16. Can't Hardly Wait
"Can't Hardly Wait" took the teen movie genre back to its roots in 1998. Set over the course of the last day of high school, the film revisits classic character archetypes but has a lot of fun along the way. After graduation, the class of '98 gathers for a raging house party. Throughout the night, romances blossom, friendships form, and one teen sets out on a mission to confess his feelings to the girl he loves.
Written and directed by Deborah Kaplan & Harry Elfont, "Can't Hardly Wait" is a who's who of the 1990s. Ethan Embry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green, and Charlie Korsmo make up the major players. You'll also spot Jason Segel, Clea Duvall, Jaime Pressly, Sean Patrick Thomas, Melissa Joan Hart, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Selma Blair, and more.
"Can't Harly Wait" received a nomination at the MTV Movie Awards for Hewitt's performance.
15. American Pie
1999 was stacked with teen flicks, but "American Pie" was the most popular. It was the 12th highest-grossing film of the year and appealed to audiences for blending raunchy humor with genuine heart. Written by Adam Herz and directed by Paul Weitz, "American Pie" was an exaggerated look inside the perverse mind of teen boys, but it also left room for the girls to have actual personalities.
Some might argue that "American Pie" didn't age well, but we beg to differ. While Jim (Jason Biggs) live-streaming Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth) undressing in his bedroom is abhorrent behavior, it also backfired so badly that Jim's shame followed him across every sequel. "American Pie" was also a rare sex comedy that gave the girls autonomy. They were allowed to want sex as much as the guys, and their pleasure was a point of focus.
"American Pie" was nominated for six Teen Choice Awards and four MTV Movie Awards. It ended up launching an unlikely $1 billion franchise, spawning three theatrical sequels and multiple direct-to-home-video spin-offs.
14. House Party
"House Party" is a comedy that helped usher teen movies into the '90s. Released in 1990, the movie was written and directed by Reginald Hudlin and starred the hip hop duo Kid 'n Play. The movie chronicles a day in the life of Kid (Christopher Reid) as he dodges bullies, ignores his father's punishment, flirts with girls, and raps, all while trying to have a fun night out.
Referred to as a "celebration of the Black community" by the Criterion Collection, "House Party" is a seminal entry to the high school genre. The film led to two sequels and two direct-to-video entries. A reboot movie of the same name was produced by LeBron James and released in 2023.
"House Party" won the Filmmaker's Trophy and Cinematography Award at Sundance. It was also nominated for seven Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Director and Best Male Lead.
13. Election
"Election" is often overlooked when discussing teen comedies, because it's viewed as an indie darling. The 1999 comedy was directed by Alexander Payne, who co-wrote it with Jim Taylor. Based on Tom Perrotta's book of the same name, the film tells the story of a student government election. Reese Witherspoon stars as Tracy Flick, an ambitious overachiever determined to beat sweet and dopey jock, Paul Metzler (Chris Klein). Meanwhile, Paul's sister Tammy (Jessica Campbell) also joins the race as payback for him (unknowingly) stealing her girlfriend.
In addition to focusing on its cast of teens, "Election" also shares the point of view of a teacher played by Matthew Broderick, who is determined to see Tracy lose. The film is a sharply written and witty take on politics.
"Election" is one of the few films on this list to be nominated for an Academy Award, earning a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay. It won three Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Feature and Best Director. In 2022, Perrotta wrote a follow-up book titled "Tracy Flick Can't Win." While a sequel film was previously announced, no news about the project has surfaced in recent years.
12. Cry-Baby
"Cry-Baby" is a rockabilly musical from legendary writer and director John Waters. The 1990 film is a satirical take on 1950s teen movies. The project takes a similar approach to "Grease," but goes to much wackier places thanks to Waters' delightfully warped mind.
"Cry-Baby" follows the feud between high school delinquents, the "drapes," and the goody-goody "squares." The divided groups are thrown out of whack when a drape named Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker (Johnny Depp) falls for a square named Allison Vernon-Williams (Amy Locane). The events that follow are silly, strange, and memorable. The film also stars Susan Tyrrell, Polly Bergen, Iggy Pop, Ricki Lake, and more.
"Cry-Baby" was a box office flop, but has become a cult favorite, and the titular character is considered one of the best of Depp's career. It also led to a Broadway musical, which debuted in 2008.
11. The Craft
Not only is "The Craft" one of the best high school movies of the '90s, but it's also one of the best witch movies ever made. In fact, it was heavily influenced by a real-life witch. Directed by Andrew Fleming, who co-wrote the script with Peter Filardi, "The Craft" gives the high school mean-girls trope a horror edge.
When Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) starts at a new school, she quickly falls in with a group of outcast girls looking for someone to complete their coven. Representing the four elements, the girls begin to hone in on their powers, making their biggest desires come true. Unfortunately, magic always has a price, and their dream scenarios quickly begin to backfire.
The rest of main foursome was played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. "The Craft" won the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight in '97. A sequel, "The Craft: Legacy," was met with poor reviews when released in 2020.
10. Dazed and Confused
Written and directed by Richard Linklater, "Dazed and Confused" is the ultimate coming-of-age hangout movie. Released in 1993, the film takes place on the last day of school in 1976. The project is filled with famous faces, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, and many more.
Linklater is known for his slice-of-life sincerity, and "Dazed and Confused" is a fan-favorite entry thanks to its authenticity and humor. In fact, using his own life for the film landed Linklater in hot water.
"Dazed and Confused" was a hit with critics, but didn't make waves come award season. In 2016, Linklater released "Everybody Wants Some," which was a spiritual sequel set in 1980.
9. Drop Dead Gorgeous
"Drop Dead Gorgeous" is a 1999 mockumentary that follows a high school beauty pageant in Minnesota. Written by Lona Williams and directed by Michael Patrick Jann, this hilarious dark comedy shows just how far people will go to win. The film never stops being laugh-out-loud funny, despite chronicling a murder spree.
"Drop Dead Gorgeous" is endlessly quoteable thanks to its sharp script and stacked cast, which includes Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, Kirstie Alley, Ellen Barkin, Allison Janney, Brittany Murphy, and more. It also marked the screen debut of Amy Adams.
The film is one of many on this list that was a box office flop turned cult classic. Now, some consider it Alley's most underrated role. Not only is it a top-tier comedy, but it also showcases how money and influence can corrupt any contest, even one as seemingly meaningless as the American Teen Princess Pageant.
8. But I'm a Cheerleader
The 1990s weren't exactly brimming with happy-go-lucky queer films, especially ones about teens who get happy endings. That's why "But I'm a Cheerleader" is a standout of the decade. Written by Brian Wayne Peterson and directed by Jamie Babbit, "But I'm a Cheerleader" follows a girl named Megan Bloomfield (Natasha Lyonne) who's sent to a conversion therapy camp for being a lesbian.
"But I'm a Cheerleader" highlights the harm caused by conversion camps, which have proven to be detrimental to young people and are now banned in 27 states. The film is special because it manages to be charming, despite its heavy subject matter. The film gets its message across with vibrant colors and a hilarious cast, which includes Cathy Moriarty and RuPaul. The romance between Megan and Graham Eaton (Clea DuVall) is also one of the finest in teen movie history.
While "But I'm a Cheerleader" is regarded as one of the best queer films ever made, the project didn't get much attention at the time of its release. It was a hit at festivals, but opened to incredibly small numbers, and received middling reviews from critics.
7. Rushmore
"Rushmore" was the second feature film written and directed by Wes Anderson and co-written by Owen Wilson. The 1998 melancholy dramedy starred Jason Schwartzman as Max Fischer, an ambitious teen who prioritizes extracurricular activities over his studies. Filming the project became an unexpected homecoming for Anderson.
Occasionally arrogant and unworldly, Max often sabotages his friendships, but strikes up an unlikely bond with a rich industrialist played by Bill Murray. They both develop feelings for a teacher, leading to some awkward encounters.
"Rushmore" is one of the most decorated projects on this list, winning the Independent Spirit Awards for Best Director and Best Supporting Male (Murray). Murray also received a Golden Globe nomination. Schwartzman earned Teen Choice Award nods for Breakout Performance and Choice Hissy Fit.
6. 10 Things I Hate About You
"10 Things I Hate About You" is one of the most cherished teen movies. Based on Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," the script was written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith. While the project follows classic teen movie beats, it's the chemistry between Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) and Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) that helped it stand out in the crowded 1999.
In the film, Kat's sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) isn't allowed to date unless her sister does, because their father knows Kat is too bookish and antisocial to be concerned with boys. Patrick is eventually paid by one of Bianca's suitors (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to pursue Kat but finds himself genuinely drawn to her. Unsurprisingly, Ledger won the role the moment he walked into the audition.
"10 Things I Hate About You" was reviewed more favorably than many of its counterparts, and did fairly well at the box office despite opening against "The Matrix." It was nominated for six Teen Choice Awards and two MTV Movie Awards, winning Breakthrough Female Performance (Stiles).
5. Pleasantville
"Pleasantville" is one of the most unique teen films to come out of the '90s. Written and directed by Gary Ross, the movie starred Tobey Maguire as David, a teen obsessed with a 1950s sitcom called "Pleasantville." When he and his promiscuous sister, Jennifer (Reese Witherspoon), get sucked into the show, they must do their best to fit into the falsely idyllic universe.
Throughout "Pleasantville," David and Jen, now Bud and Mary Sue Parker, accidentally start to throw the town out of whack by introducing things like art, history, change, and sex. As the people of Pleasantville slowly discover color, they also learn that there's more to life than the 1950s idealism they're accustomed to. It's creative, and the message is timeless.
"Pleasantville" earned Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Drama and Funniest Scene, but it was also a rare '90s teen movie that was recognized by the Academy. It scored nods for Art Direction, Costume Design, and Original Score. Meanwhile, Jeff Daniels was snubbed for a Best Supporting Actor nod.
4. Gregg Araki's Teenage Apocalypse Trilogy (Totally F***ed Up / The Doom Generation / Nowhere)
Gregg Araki is a prolific queer filmmaker dubbed the "Godard of the MTV generation." His Teenage Apocolypse Trilogy is one of the finest coming-of-age creations to come out of the '90s. He wrote and directed "Totally F***ed Up" in 1993, which follows six gay youths in a documentary-style format. The avant-garde drama premiered at Sundance, but mostly went under the radar. The film was made on a micro-budget and opened to a limited release.
In 1995, Araki made his next entry, "The Doom Generation," which is the most well-known of the thematic trilogy. Billed as "A Heterosexual Movie by Gregg Araki," the road trip film was based on the comic strip "Amy and Jordan" by Mark Beyer, and followed a teenage couple who pick up a drifter.
Araki closed out the unofficial trilogy in 1997 with "Nowhere." This surrealist dark comedy with a sci-fi twist is the wackiest of the bunch. It follows a bizarre day in the life of a group of college kids. The movie was not met with the same critical enthusiasm as the previous installments, but it has gained a cult following over the last three decades.
When making the films, James Duval served as Araki's muse. Duval is the only actor to appear in all three projects, playing a different character each time. "The Doom Generation" and "Nowhere" were both nominated for Independent Spirit Awards. Andrea Sperling received a Producers Award nod for both projects, and Rose McGowan was up for Best Debut Performance for her role in "The Doom Generation."
3. Cruel Intentions
"Cruel Intentions" is the epitome of '90s culture. Based on "Les Liaisons dangereuses" by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the modern take on "Dangerous Liaisons" became the definitive version for an entire generation. Written and directed by Roger Kumble, "Cruel Intentions" is a sexy, over-the-top look at rich New York high schoolers in 1999. The film wasn't appreciated by critics at the time of its release, but its status as a cult classic is undeniable today.
The film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kathryn Merteuil and Ryan Phillippe as Sebastian Valmont, step-siblings who place a bet on whether or not he can seduce proud virgin, Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon). As fellow teens get tangled in their ruthless antics, Sebastian starts to see the error of his ways while Kathryn doubles down. The film's R-rating made room for many scandalous moments, including the famous kiss between Gellar and Selma Blair. Ultimately, the movie became precious to teens who sought more mature content.
"Cruel Intentions" spawned multiple direct-to-video follow-ups, a jukebox musical, and a television series that lasted for one season in 2024. The movie won Choice Drama and Choice Sleazebag (Gellar) at the Teen Choice Awards, and Best Female Performance (Gellar) and Best Kiss (Gellar and Blair) at the MTV Movie Awards.
2. Scream (1996)
"Scream" is easily one of the most important films of the 1990s, regardless of its status as a teen movie. Wes Craven's 1996 horror film satirized the genre while keeping in the thrills that make slasher films so revered. Written by Kevin Williamson, "Scream" became a pop culture phenomenon for its subversive choices, big twists, and genuinely scary moments.
When a serial killer, now known as Ghostface, starts terrorizing the teens of Woodsboro, California, teenager Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is left wondering if the deaths connect to her mother's murder a year prior. The film features a great performance by Campbell as well as Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, and more. The cast also featured Drew Barrymore, who stood out in the film's iconic cold-blooded opening.
"Scream" used famous horror films to help craft its story, taking a meta approach that worked so well, it earned six sequels between 1997 and 2026. The original film won Best Movie at the MTV Movie Awards.
1. Clueless
When film fans think of '90s teen movies, "Clueless" is usually the first one that comes to mind. Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, this smart comedy was a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma," taking the classic story to 1995 Los Angeles.
When the stylish and popular Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) decides to better the lives of those around her, she learns some humbling life lessons. While Cher can be as clueless as the title suggests, one thing that makes her special is that she's genuinely kind-hearted and smart. Rich blondes in teen movies tend to be stereotypically nasty or unintelligent, but even with her faults, Cher is an extremely likable heroine. The movie also made the world fall in love with Paul Rudd, who played Cher's ex-step-brother-turned-love-interest, which isn't as bad as it sounds. Although Rudd has admitted to feeling self-conscious about a key romance scene.
Another standout aspect of "Clueless" is Mona May's costume design. Cher and Dionne's (Stacey Dash) plaid outfits are the most famous fits in teen movie history, and that includes all decades. While the movie deserved awards recognition for its costumes, Silverstone did sweep the MTV Movie Awards, winning Best Female Performance and Most Desirable Female, which is an insane category in retrospect.
In 2025, it was announced that Silverstone would be returning to the role in a new Peacock series, but the project was scrapped in 2026.