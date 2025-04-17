Alicia Silverstone's Best Movie Is Getting A Proper Sequel Series At Peacock, But Does Anyone Want That?

Today's news has got fans of Amy Heckerling's coming-of-age masterpiece "Clueless" waffling between totally freaking and totally bugging, because according to Variety, the Peacock streaming service is currently developing a sequel series with star Alicia Silverstone set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz.

If this sounds like old news, it's because you're probably thinking of a different Peacock "Clueless" series that was announced back in 2020 and slated to star Stacey Dash, reviving her role as Cher's ride-or-die bestie Dionne. Well, that series is no longer happening, and this series currently has Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "The O.C.") attached to write, along with Jordan Weiss ("Dollface," "Sweethearts," "Freakier Friday"). The trio will executive produce alongside Silverstone, and they'll be joined by the original film's producer, Robert Lawrence, and writer/director Heckerling as executive producers as well.

The original "Clueless" was initially envisioned as a television show before becoming one of the most successful films in teen girl comedy history, often mistakenly referred to as a "cult hit" because anything popular with teenage girls is inherently viewed as "niche," regardless of box office performance or cultural imprint. A year after the film's initial release, "Clueless" spawned a television spin-off that lasted for three seasons, with Rachel Blanchard taking over the role of Cher while Dash, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Twink Caplan, and Wallace Shawn all returned in their original roles. Many of the film's original cast members — like Brittany Murphy (RIP to an icon), Breckin Meyer, and Paul Rudd — also popped up in guest roles.

Peacock is currently keeping plot details close to the chest, but fans are already trying to figure out what "Clueless" and Cher Horowitz's life could look like after all these years.