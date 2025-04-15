15 Best Actors Never Nominated For An Oscar

The 2025 Academy Awards will live on as an exciting night for first-time nominees. The ceremony saw a handful of veteran actors getting nominated for the first time in their careers, including Demi Moore ("The Substance"), Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist"), and Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave"), and one actor got a big, shocking boost when first-time nominee Mikey Madison won Best Actress for "Anora." But for every new Oscar nominee that comes along each year, there's still a surprising number of talented performers who have yet to be honored by the Academy with even a single nomination.

Advertisement

Despite being recognized by the Golden Globes, BAFTAs (basically the British Oscars), Screen Actors Guild (SAG), and other distinguished institutions, certain artists just can't seem to get on the Academy's radar. A few famous names received honorary Oscars, despite never getting nominated, while the Academy has completely iced out others with some pretty controversial Oscar snubs. Many of the slighted stars still have a shot at earning the prestigious nod, but others passed away before ever getting their shot at the gold...

Here are the 15 best actors who have never been nominated for an Oscar (so far).