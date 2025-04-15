15 Best Actors Never Nominated For An Oscar
The 2025 Academy Awards will live on as an exciting night for first-time nominees. The ceremony saw a handful of veteran actors getting nominated for the first time in their careers, including Demi Moore ("The Substance"), Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist"), and Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave"), and one actor got a big, shocking boost when first-time nominee Mikey Madison won Best Actress for "Anora." But for every new Oscar nominee that comes along each year, there's still a surprising number of talented performers who have yet to be honored by the Academy with even a single nomination.
Despite being recognized by the Golden Globes, BAFTAs (basically the British Oscars), Screen Actors Guild (SAG), and other distinguished institutions, certain artists just can't seem to get on the Academy's radar. A few famous names received honorary Oscars, despite never getting nominated, while the Academy has completely iced out others with some pretty controversial Oscar snubs. Many of the slighted stars still have a shot at earning the prestigious nod, but others passed away before ever getting their shot at the gold...
Here are the 15 best actors who have never been nominated for an Oscar (so far).
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Governor's Awards in 2017. While this is a great achievement, Sutherland's lack of nominations is still offensive. The actor began his career in the 1960s and was a staple in Hollywood until his death in 2024 at age 88.
Sutherland appeared in nearly 200 film and television projects and received nine Golden Globe nominations and two wins throughout his career. His wins were for television appearances ("Citizen X" in 1996 and "Path to War" in 2003) while only two nominations were for films ("M*A*S*H" in 1971 and "Ordinary People" in 1981).
Sutherland was also nominated for two Best Actor BAFTAs in 1974. He competed with himself for his work in "Steelyard Blues" and "Don't Look Now." His luck with television continued when he won an Emmy for "Citizen X."
Sutherland's acting in "*M*A*S*H," "Don't Look Now," and "Klute" were all award-worthy and earned him recognition elsewhere, but there were two standout performances that should've been Academy locks. First, he deserved a Best Actor nod for his powerful showing in "Ordinary People" in 1980. Second, a Best Supporting Actor nod for his tender turn in "Pride & Prejudice" in 2005 (pictured above). The fact that Matt Dillion earned a spot on the list for "Crash" over Sutherland is confounding, especially when "Crash" didn't even deserve to win Best Picture, according to the film's director Paul Haggis.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey began his career in the '80s but started to make waves when he joined the cast of the sketch comedy series "In Living Color" in 1992. At the time, no one could have predicted he would eventually be considered an Oscar-worthy actor. The star went on to shine as an over-the-top goofball in films such as "Ace Venture: Pet Detective," "Dumb and Dumber," and "Batman Forever."
Around that time, he earned Golden Globe nominations for "The Mask" and "Liar Liar." However, things started to change in 1998 when audiences saw his range in "The Truman Show." The movie scored three Oscar nominations, but Carrey was snubbed, despite winning the Globe.
Since then, Carrey has received four more Globe nominations, including one for "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in 2005 (pictured above). Two decades later, there's no doubt that the romantic dramedy should've scored the funnyman his first Academy Award nomination. It was a strong year, and Jamie Foxx and his piano skills in "Ray" rightfully won, but Carrey was undoubtedly more deserving than Johnny Depp, who was nominated for "Finding Neverland."
Pam Grier
Pam Grier has been a staple in Hollywood since her days making Blaxploitation films in the 1970s, and she's proven her excellence time and time again. With over 100 acting credits to her name, Grier has shined in many projects, but there is one clear standout that should've earned her an Academy Award. In 1997, Grier blew moviegoers away by playing the titular role in Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown" (pictured above).
For "Jackie Brown," Grier earned nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards but was snubbed by the Oscars, unlike her co-star, Robert Forster. While the 1998 Oscars were filled with career-defining performances, Grier deserved to be recognized for her electric turn as a flight attendant trying to avoid prison time. Many would argue she was more captivating than that year's winner, Helen Hunt ("As Good As It Gets").
When the #OscarsSoWhite campaign began in 2015, some cited Gier's snub as an example of the Academy's diversity problems. If the movement had started 20 years earlier, she might have gotten the gold she deserved.
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor is an Emmy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-winning actor who has never been a contender for the biggest prize in film. His first BAFTA Scotland Award came in 1997 for his breakout role in "Trainspotting," which only nabbed an Oscar nomination for its screenplay. McGregor also garnered more awards attention after "Moulin Rouge" (pictured above) was released in 2001, earning a Gloden Globe nomination.
Baz Luhrmann's musical went on to earn eight Academy Award nominations, but none were for McGregor. However, it was a meaty year for male leads with Denzel Washington earning his win for "Training Day," so it's hard to say if McGregor was more deserving than any of the other competitors that year.
McGregor has had many rich outings, including "Velvet Goldmine," "Big Fish," "I Love You Philip Morris," and "The Impossible." In the spirit of honesty, the true role McGregor deserved to be nominated for was Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" prequels. The Academy has never touched a "Star Wars" performance, but when the prequels were being demolished by critics and fans alike for destroying the franchise, McGregor was the one positive people could agree on. Of course, love for the prequels has since blossomed, and McGregor scored an Emmy nom for playing the titular "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+.
Danny Glover
While Danny Glover was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy in 2021, the treasured actor has never been recognized for one of his roles. Despite being known for film, Glover has had better luck getting accolades for his television ventures. He's been nominated for four Emmys and his only individual SAG nomination was for the made-for-television drama, "Freedom Song."
When people think of Glover, Roger Murtaugh from the "Lethal Weapon" franchise often comes to mind, but with over 200 acting credits under his belt, the actor should be saying, "I'm too old for this sh*t" to the Academy's face. From his nasty turn as Albert in "The Color Purple" to the lovable Henry in "The Royal Tenenbaums," Glover's name is synonymous with quality.
The one role Glover truly deserved recognition for was the menacing Harry in "To Sleep with Anger" (pictured above). Glover did get recognized by the Film Independent Spirit Awards for his work in the film, winning their Best Actor award in 1991, but the Academy clearly wasn't paying attention.
Shoutout to the NAACP Image Awards for frequently recognizing Glover's talents. They've nominated him 18 times and awarded him four acting awards in addition to the Chairman's Award in 2003 and the President's Award in 2018.
Steve Martin
Steve Martin is another recipient of the honorary award from the Academy, but the Oscars have never given one of his performances a day in the sun. The star has had luck with television projects, but it's safe to say he's been overlooked after five decades of movie-making.
In the '70s, the world wasn't ready to award a performance like Martin's in "The Jerk" (pictured above), which was undeniably brilliant. Martin's charm has shone through in many other films, including "Pennies From Heaven," "Roxanne," "L.A. Story," "Father of the Bride," "Shopgirl," and more. Heck, the man should've been given an award just for his cameo in "The Muppet Movie."
Martin may have been shut out of the Oscars over the years, but his list of nominations and wins from other prestigious awards is impressive. The comedian has been nominated for 16 Emmys and nine Golden Globes. He even has five Grammys.
All of that being said, Martin was pleased to accept his honorary Oscar in 2013. "I'm proud to win an honorary Oscar this year," he said in his speech, adding that the prize was "a salute to comedy and all the great people I've worked with."
Alan Rickman
It's hard to fathom that Alan Rickman was never recognized by the Academy. Rickman's career took off when he played Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" in 1988 (pictured above). The fan-favorite action film was nominated for four technical awards at the Oscars, but it deserved so much more. Rickman gave one of the greatest villain performances in cinema history but did not receive a single prize for the role.
We're going to double down on Rickman's villain era and boost his work in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves." While the film was divisive, Rickman won the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn as the nasty Sheriff of Nottingham. Meanwhile, the Academy and Golden Globes only recognized the film for its music.
In addition to playing flamboyant bad guys, Rickman had plenty of film roles that were more Oscars-friendly, like when he co-starred in the Oscar-winning "Sense and Sensibility," which achieved acting nods for Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet. Thankfully, Rickman did receive love from the BAFTAs over the years, collecting nominations for "Sense and Sensibility," "Truly Madly Deeply," and "Michael Collins." He also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing the titular role in the TV movie "Rasputin" in 1996.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen is the youngest actor on thist list, but she began proving herself at the start of her career. Olsen's first starring role was in "Martha Marcy May Marlene" in 2011 (pictured above), and her powerful display evoked the talents of someone much older. The film earned her BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award nominations, but the Academy failed to recognize her talents.
Olsen continued to stand out in her films and was especially impressive in "Wind River" in 2017. Her portrayal as a green but determined FBI agent could have earned her a nomination under different circumstances. Unfortunately, the film was one of the final projects produced by Harvey Weinstein before he was sent to prison for sexually assaulting women. It was announced later that year that the producer's name would be removed from the film, but his association with the project didn't do it any favors come awards season.
In recent years, Olsen's talents have been showcased in TV projects with the star nabbing an Emmy nomination for "WandaVision." In 2024, she appeared in Azazel Jacobs' "His Three Daughters," which marked her first non-Marvel film in seven years. The project won the Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards, but there wasn't much buzz aside from a few small nods for Natasha Lyonne.
Olsen has some intriguing projects on the horizon, so we're confident her time will come.
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane is known for his dynamic stage and screen presence. The actor has three Tony Awards, three Emmys, and a SAG Award. In 1996, Lane won audiences over with his hilarious portrayal as Albert, AKA Starina, in "The Birdcage" (pictured above). The role could have easily won him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1997, but MGM did Lane a disservice by campaigning him as a lead.
While Lane did get a lead actor nominated at the Golden Globes, the campaign choice killed his chances of an Academy Award nod. Ultimately, the supporting award went to Cuba Gooding Jr. for "Jerry Maguire." In an alternate universe, Lane would have campaigned for supporting and dominated the season. On the bright side, Lane's loss resulted in Gooding Jr.'s legendary acceptance speech.
These days, you're more likely to see Lane on television, but he did have quite an exciting 2023 with A24, appearing in both Ari Aster's Freudian hellride that is "Beau Is Afraid" and the absurdly hilarious "Dicks: The Musical." Perhaps the company could be his path to Oscars redemption.
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac's compelling career started to take off after he appeared in "Drive" in 2011. Two years later, he starred in the Coen Brothers' drama, "Inside Llewyn Davis" (pictured above), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. While the film did get Oscar nods for its cinematography and sound mixing, Isaac's profoundly sad performance was snubbed.
Looking back at the 2014 Academy Awards, it was a bizarre year in many ways. Matthew McConaughey's acting in "Dallas Buyers Club" did not deserve to beat Leonardo DiCaprio's in "The Wolf of Wall Street." In the end, Isaac's work was more memorable than some of the year's nominees, which also included Christian Bale in "American Hustle," Bruce Dern in "Nebraska," and Chiwetel Ejiofor in "12 Years a Slave."
Since that egregious oversight, Isaac has impressed in films such as "A Most Violent Year," "Ex Machina," and "Dune: Part One." The Emmys nominated Isaac in 2022 for "Scenes from a Marriage," and the Golden Globes awarded him a statue for his role in the 2015 miniseries, "Show Me a Hero." Isaac is one of the younger actors on the list, so it's hard to imagine a future where he doesn't get his due.
Delroy Lindo
Delroy Lindo is another veteran actor with credits dating back to the '70s. His projects include "Ransom," "Clockers," "The Cider House Rules," and more. After such a plentiful career, Lindo should've been a lock for Best Actor for his role in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" in 2021 (pictured above). Lindo was beyond gripping in the film, and his snub remains one of the most perplexing in history. While it ultimately came down to Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") and Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), there was certainly room for Lindo to go up against the year's best.
Lindo may have been snubbed by the Oscars, but his work in Lee's film earned him 50 nods from various festivals, guilds, and other prestigious institutions. He was named Best Actor for "Da 5 Bloods" on 14 separate occasions.
Shelley Duvall
Shelley Duvall is an actor who frequently got the short end of the stick. Rumors have swirled for decades that she was mistreated by Stanley Kubrick on the set of "The Shining." Despite Duvall's dismissal of the gossip, the urban legend has continued to spread even after her death.
In addition to the behind-the-scenes rumors, Duvall's acting in "The Shining" was deeply misunderstood. In 1981, she was nominated for Worst Actress by the Razzies. In 2022, the nomination was rescinded "in acknowledgment that her performance was impacted by director Stanley Kubrick's intense treatment of her." Taking away the nomination because of hearsay and not because she was legitimately good in the film just adds insult to injury.
Duvall's work in "The Shining" is entitled to praise, but it's a film by another prolific director that should've earned her an Oscar nomination. In 1977, she starred in Robert Altman's "3 Women" (pictured above) and gave an incredibly layered performance. She won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for the role and earned a BAFTA nomination.
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe is one of the most famous names in Hollywood history. Throughout her short life, Monroe received multiple nods from big institutions, but that never included recognition from the Academy. Her role in "Bus Stop" scored her a Golden Globe nomination in 1957, and she won the award three years later for "Some Like It Hot" (pictured above).
She was nominated for Best Foreign Actress by the BAFTAS for "The Seven Year Itch" and "The Prince and the Showgirl," and was given recognition from other organizations for "How to Marry a Millionaire" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."
With so many memorable performances, it's baffling to think Monroe never got her due. It's especially outrageous that she was overlooked for "Some Like It Hot," which earned six Oscar nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Jack Lemmon in one of his greatest roles.
Jeff Daniels
Much like his "Dumb and Dumber" co-star, Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels has quite the range. Throughout his career, he's won two Emmys, but his film roles always seem to get shafted.
Daniels started to shine in the 1980s with excellent work in movies such as "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and "Something Wild," which earned him back-to-back Golden Globe nods in 1986 and 1987. It would be nearly 20 years before the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated him again for "The Squid and the Whale," which easily could have led to an Oscar nod if 2006 had been slightly less stacked.
While some of the aforementioned films seem like the obvious choice for a Daniels nomination, his most underrated performance was playing Bill Johnson, the lovable malt shop owner in "Pleasantville" (pictured above). This tender showing only earned Daniels a nod at the Satellite Awards, which is a true injustice. While Daniels should have been in the running, the most deserving Best Supporting Actor of 1998 was also cheated by the Oscars...
John Goodman
John Goodman being shut out of the Oscars is the most upsetting snub of all. With over 170 acting credits to his name, Goodman has given a multitude of stellar performances. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor should have been nominated multiple times over, especially for his acting in the Coen Brothers' impressive filmography. Goodman was excellent in "Raising Arizona," "Barton Fink," "The Big Lebowski" (pictured above), "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," and "Inside Llewyn Davis." Somehow, "Barton Fink" is the only role that ever earned Goodman a Golden Globe nomination in a film category.
While an Oscars argument could be made for many of his films ranging from "True Stories" and "Sea of Love" to "Flight" and "10 Cloverfield Lane," the lack of love for Goodman in "The Big Lebowski" is a true travesty. Just like Daniels, Goodman should have been nominated in 1999. He also should have been the winner. No shade to James Coburn's work in "Affliction," but that was clearly a career win.
Since that epic slight over 25 years ago, Goodman has given more and more dynamite performances, and he even appeared in multiple Best Picture winners, including "The Artist" and "Argo."