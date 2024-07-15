Johnny Depp's Eight Best Roles, Ranked

For many, watching Johnny Depp movies has become a fraught experience. Once touted as a quirky character actor with matinée idol good looks, Depp became an alt-sweetheart of outsiders and Goths everywhere, frequently taking on "weirdo" roles. He worked with strange filmmakers like John Waters and, most often, Tim Burton, mostly to strip away the pressures of being a Hollywood pretty-boy, determined to prove himself as a performer who prefers the fringe.

He was also seen, for many years, as a Hollywood "bad boy," and he struggled with alcoholism and drug-fueled violent outbursts. In 1989, he was arrested in Vancouver for getting violent with a security guard. In 1994, he was arrested again for trashing a hotel room and had to pay over $9,000 in damages. He was arrested once more in 1999 for fighting with paparazzi. In 2012, Depp's security guards were sued by an Irvine medical professor for roughing her up and handcuffing her. (Depp settled the case out of court.) In 2018, Depp was sued yet again for getting angry and hitting someone on the "City of Lies" set.

Then there was the very public falling out he had with his wife, Amber Heard. Depp lost a court case against a British newspaper that called him a "wife beater," with the judge ruling the label was "substantially true." Depp later sued Heard for defamation in the U.S. and won. (He gave the money to charity.) Depp is still seen as an abuser by many, and many no longer want to watch his movies.

This author is old enough to have seen all the above play out in real time, but recalls when Depp was seen as a counterculture icon. So, while watching Depp's movies is hard in 2024, one might still find his many great, oddball performances frozen in amber.

Here are some of the best.