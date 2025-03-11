Why Prime Video Canceled Cruel Intentions After One Season

At this point, it's safe to say that the "Cruel Intentions" franchise has experienced more downs than ups. The original 1999 movie, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as a pair of spoiled, incestuous step-siblings, is a bona fide cult classic that scored big at the box office, but the same can't be said about the direct-to-video sequels, which are largely forgotten these days. Unfortunately, the story hasn't found success as a streaming show either, with Variety reporting that the Prime Video series is no more. Cue The Verve's "Bittersweet Symphony" and let the waterworks flow.

The latest iteration of "Cruel Intentions" follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington-based academic institution where everyone wants to rule the social food chain. However, none of the students are more cunning or ruthless than Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), a pair of rotten step-siblings who set out to seduce the college president's daughter after a hazing incident goes awry and risks ruining their reps.

The remake has all the ingredients for a saucy drama about despicable brats doing awful things and, hopefully, getting their comeuppance. So, what led to "Cruel Intentions" being added to the myriad number of shows that were canceled after one season?