House Party Trailer: No Kid But All Play At LeBron James' House In This Reboot

Remakes and reboots are nothing new in Hollywood, but Warner Bros. new take on the 1990 cult comedy "House Party" looks tailor-made for a new generation. Rather than focus on high school characters portrayed by the hip hop duo Kid 'n Play, the new "House Party" sees two 20-something down-on-their-luck music promoters named Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore), who find themselves with access to LeBron James' mansion after picking up a day job as house cleaners. With King James out of town, the duo decides to host the party to end all parties, inviting celebrities and charging for access at the door in the hopes that their financial woes will be a thing of the past.

As to be expected with any movie ever made about a party, things quickly get out of hand, and the pair are faced with hijinks beyond their wildest imaginations. The film is the feature directorial debut of Grammy-winning music video director Calmatic, who is famous for crafting the videos for "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, "Still Got Time" by Zayn Malik, and "Cut You Off" by Kendrick Lamar. The script comes from Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, with LeBron James and Maverick Carter serving as the film's producers.