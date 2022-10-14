House Party Trailer: No Kid But All Play At LeBron James' House In This Reboot
Remakes and reboots are nothing new in Hollywood, but Warner Bros. new take on the 1990 cult comedy "House Party" looks tailor-made for a new generation. Rather than focus on high school characters portrayed by the hip hop duo Kid 'n Play, the new "House Party" sees two 20-something down-on-their-luck music promoters named Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore), who find themselves with access to LeBron James' mansion after picking up a day job as house cleaners. With King James out of town, the duo decides to host the party to end all parties, inviting celebrities and charging for access at the door in the hopes that their financial woes will be a thing of the past.
As to be expected with any movie ever made about a party, things quickly get out of hand, and the pair are faced with hijinks beyond their wildest imaginations. The film is the feature directorial debut of Grammy-winning music video director Calmatic, who is famous for crafting the videos for "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, "Still Got Time" by Zayn Malik, and "Cut You Off" by Kendrick Lamar. The script comes from Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, with LeBron James and Maverick Carter serving as the film's producers.
House Party trailer
"I want the audience to be open-minded when it comes to these classic titles, and I want them to look at this film as this is the new generation," Calmatic said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "This is how we get down, this is what we do, and it's okay to love it." He continued by saying, "It's okay to revamp and expose the next generation to the same vibe that they participated in."
The "House Party" trailer looks to be a return to the out-of-control party movies that dominated the 1990s and early 2000s, but presented through a lens that caters to our current sensibilities. The film boasts some pretty impressive cameos, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, a painfully stoned koala, and at the very least, a hologram of LeBron James that gives him compliments about his receding hairline. The "House Party" reboot has been in the works for a while, and was originally slated to be released on HBO Max earlier this summer. However, in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the film has pivoted to a theatrical release. It's a bold move considering the current state of comedies at the box office, but "House Party" looks like precisely the type of film to watch with a crowd.
"House Party" bounces into theaters on January 13, 2023.