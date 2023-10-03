The Virgin Suicides Ending Explained: Making Myth Of Memory

In a suburban neighborhood in the mid-1970s, all five teenage girls in the Lisbon family die by suicide, forever changing the lives of the boys who lived nearby. Sofia Coppola's 1999 film "The Virgin Suicides" is tragic and isn't always easy to watch, but it's a beautiful and eerie dive into the secret lives of teen girls, the reach of grief, and the malleability of memory. The film was Coppola's directorial debut and she wrote the screenplay as well, based on the 1993 novel by Jeffrey Eugenides.

"The Virgin Suicides" has gone through waves of popularity, as it was beloved on the festival circuit only to barely make back its budget at the box office. Later it found cult status on home video, joining the Criterion Collection in 2018. It's a deeply challenging film because the impending deaths of the girls loom over every scene — in a way, we know the ending before the first frame even plays. Instead of delivering a standard narrative and all of the terrible, graphic details like tawdry true crime, Coppola took a page from the source material and made the narrators unreliable, their depiction of events tainted by their own perspectives.

"The Virgin Suicides" is narrated by the adult versions of the boys who found themselves enchanted by the Lisbon girls, and they tell the story of what happened as best they can. Because the story is told through the framework of memory, it's often dreamlike and can be a bit confusing, especially when it comes to the film's shocking conclusion. Let's look a little deeper at "The Virgin Suicides" to explain what all of the odd moments, metaphors, and that ending all really mean.