15 Worst DC Comics Movies, Ranked

There are two big names when it comes to comic books and, by proxy, comic book films: DC and Marvel. Naturally, Marvel has plenty of bragging rights when it comes to its film slate, but DC has been hugely influential in setting the template for the modern superhero blockbuster. 1978's "Superman" proved superheroes could work on the big screen. 1989's "Batman" forced audiences to take the Caped Crusader seriously after his campy 1960s TV series. And "The Dark Knight" made people take superhero movies seriously and remains a far better movie than you remember.

You can't talk about the best superhero movies of all time without bringing up DC. But that doesn't mean the company hasn't been responsible for some stinkers over the years. The thing about characters like Batman and Superman is that they've received so many adaptations, some of them are bound to be awful.

At least Superman and Batman are popular enough that even if they have one movie that sucks, they get another chance a few years down the line. Some DC characters get a movie so bad, they're forever relegated to the bargain bin of superhero properties. Your personal order of the worst DC Comics movies ever may differ slightly from ours, but perhaps you'll agree that all of these, to varying degrees, are truly baffling endeavors.