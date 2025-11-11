Why Shooting Batman & Robin Made Absolutely No Sense, According To Alicia Silverstone

Even today, the overstuffed and messy "Batman & Robin" can teach us lessons on how not to make a superhero movie, so it's not exactly shocking to hear that the experience was doubly more confusing for an actor in the middle of it all, struggling to understand the project or what was expected of her. Silverstone experienced all of this, it should be noted, while wearing what sounds like the most uncomfortable costume imaginable. As she told Entertainment Weekly:

"To get the outfit on took so much time and energy. And once you had it on, you couldn't go to the bathroom for ages. These were not easy costumes. You had to put baby powder all over your body to get it on. The whole thing was a big production."

Things didn't get much better after the movie was out. After suffering through all that, Silverstone and the others had to live through the movie being widely panned, to the point that it was nominated for 11 Razzie Awards. As luck would have it, the sole "winner" was none other than Silverstone. However, time has been gentle to the camp and unserious elements of "Batman & Robin," and the movie is held in far better regard now than it was back in the day. Understandably, Silverstone appreciates the movie's late-game glory. "Batgirl had a revival! When it came out, I don't think people liked it very much, but later on, people told me it's their favorite movie," she said. "[At least] all my gay friends. It's very camp."