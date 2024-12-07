The 10 Worst Comic Book Movies Of All Time

Admirably ambitious in scale but frustratingly bland in execution, Marvel Studios' "Eternals" is perhaps the biggest missed opportunity included on this list. Taking a recent Academy Award-winner like "Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao and giving her the keys to a superhero team intrinsically steeped in deep, philosophical ideas like human existence, cosmic morality, and community is a fine choice. On paper, it isn't hard to look at these traits and imagine something along the lines of "Superman" meets "2001: A Space Odyssey." Instead, we got something closer to "The Avengers" meets "Gods of Egypt," with the emotional sensibilities of "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" peppered in for good measure.

The film takes an unforgivable amount of time to say very little about the ideas it teases, except that relationships get more complicated the longer you know someone. Who would've thought? When it does finally brush up against something compelling — like, for example, the inner moral conflict of Brian Tyree Henry's godly weaponsmith Phastos — it does so with all the reverence and care of a Spider-Man-branded Bible, before immediately retreating into one of the many mind-numbing laser fights with CGI blob-animals that serve as the film's antagonist for a majority of its 150+ minute runtime.

What makes all of the above so damning for the wider superhero movie project is how it encapsulates everything wrong with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since, or maybe even slightly before, the release of "Avengers: Endgame." Having earned Marvel its first ever "rotten" Rotten Tomatoes rating, "Eternals" isn't just a bad comic book movie — it's an indictment of the very studio that sets the standard for them.