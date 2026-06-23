10 Classic Sci-Fi TV Shows That Are Still Worth Watching Today

Given its reflection of contemporary culture and reliance on special effects, science fiction is one of those genres that can age like fine wine or bad milk. Shows that looked amazing when they were first broadcast can look laughably dated within a matter of years. Sci-fi stories that may have seemed innovative or boundary-pushing at the time could become glaringly out of touch for modern audiences. Like any other medium, sci-fi television can fail to measure up and endure over the passage of time.

Fortunately, we're not focusing on sci-fi shows that have aged poorly but ones that have held up in the decades since their debut. For the purposes of this article, we're focusing on series that aired the majority of their respective episodes before the year 2000. These are the shows that still entertain modern audiences through timeless storytelling and enduring iconography.

These are 10 classic sci-fi shows that are still worth watching today, each standing the test of time in their own way.