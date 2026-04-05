Why Battlestar Galactica Dove Into Stories About Religion While Star Trek Avoided Them

"Battlestar Galactica" co-creator Ronald D. Moore cut his teeth writing for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine." In fact, "Battlestar Galactica" was largely shaped by Moore wanting to break conventions he rarely could on "Star Trek."

That meant "Galactica" was filled with character conflict, including philosophical debates on a subject "Star Trek" rarely touches — human religion. "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry was an atheist and he thought the paradise of "Star Trek" could only happen in a post-religious world.

"[Roddenbery's view] was a very secular humanist idea, which I don't have a problem with philosophically, but I didn't believe as a storyteller that in just a few centuries we would discard this fundamental thing that had informed our societies for so long," said Moore in a conversation with legendary sci-fi author Harlan Ellison at the 2006 Screenwriting Expo 5.

Religious themes were a natural fit for "Galactica." Glen A. Larson, the creator of the original 1978 "Battlestar Galactica," was a Mormon and his faith underpinned the series. The series also featured two characters named for Greek gods, Apollo (Richard Hatch) and Athena (Maren Jensen). There was also another Battlestar called the Pegasus, commanded by a man with the biblical name of Cain (Lloyd Bridges). One of the evil Cylons was named Lucifer (Jonathan Harris), and the series also included a satanic villain known as Count Iblis (Patrick Macnee).

Moore's "Battlestar Galactica" kept the names Apollo and Athena — reimagined as pilot call signs for Lee Adama (Jamie Bamber) and Sharon Agathon (Grace Park) — and eventually brought in the Pegasus and Cain (played by "Star Trek" alum Michelle Forbes). The Greek cultural touches became the plank of religious themes in "Battlestar Galactica."