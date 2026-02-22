George R.R. Martin Did Not Hold Back About Battlestar Galactica

When you're telling an expansive story, it can be difficult to wrap everything up in a satisfying way and stick the landing. For every truly brilliant TV series finale, there are dozens that didn't deliver for audiences, leading to plenty of TV show endings that fans still argue about to this day. Among them is the ending of the science fiction reboot series "Battlestar Galactica," which had a pretty divisive final season and ending, leaving many fans feeling bitter — including "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin.

The author has never been particularly shy about sharing his feelings, and in a blog post by Martin from 2009 titled "Writing 101," he bashed the ending of "Battlestar Galactica" pretty thoroughly. In his opening salvo against the finale, he wrote that it "looks like somebody skipped Writing 101, when you learn that a deus ex machina is a crappy way to end a story."

"Deus ex machina" refers to a trope that originated in classic Greco-Roman dramas, where a god would appear at a convenient time to bail a character out of an otherwise hopeless situation. Since the actors playing the gods had to be lowered from above the stage on cranes, they were referred to as deus ex machina, or "a god from a machine." While the trope has come to mean any unrealistic and easy out writers give themselves to get out of narrative corners, the "Battlestar Galactica" finale, "God Did It," literally uses a deity to take care of many of the show's loose threads.

Martin's not wrong about the finale leaning on an ancient trope, but his sheer vitriol toward it is kind of funny given his own track record.