Stephen King Thinks This Sci-Fi Anthology Series Is Scarier Than The Twilight Zone

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For a show that aired in the late 1950s and '60s, "The Twilight Zone" has some pretty scary episodes. Rod Serling's foundational horror anthology show was often content to unsettle or even provoke introspection in its viewers, but it could also get pretty darn creepy when it wanted to. According to Stephen King, however, "The Twilight Zone" simply can't compare to its short-lived rival "The Outer Limits," which for the author was a superior example of horror fiction. In fact, King didn't seem all that fond of Serling's series.

Like "The Twilight Zone," "The Outer Limits" is one of the best anthology TV series of all time. Created by Leslie Stevens, the show benefitted from having "Psycho" writer Joseph Stefano as its producer. Whereas Serling's seminal CBS series ran for five seasons between 1959 and 1964, Stevens' alternative managed just two seasons on ABC between 1963 and 1965. Still, in that short time it made a significant impact, and is almost as fondly remembered as "The Twilight Zone." As far as King is concerned, however, "The Outer Limits" deserves to be thought of as superior.

In his analysis of horror in popular culture, "Danse Macabre," King dubbed the anthology series "the best program of its type ever to run on network TV," behind British anthology series "Thriller." What was it that King liked so much? Well, it seems the master of horror simply found Stevens' show more horrifying.