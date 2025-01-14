15 Best TV Shows Like The Twilight Zone
You're traveling through another dimension — a dimension not only of movies and TV shows but ... Well, actually, just movies and TV shows.
For our purposes here, we're focusing on one of the greatest and most influential television series — "The Twilight Zone." Hosted by Rod Serling, this anthology zipped with ease between the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, and thriller, and popularized tropes and concepts within each that have inspired writers for decades.
Almost 70 years after the first episode of "The Twilight Zone" aired, genre anthology series are still the rage, so much so that some of the most popular entries in the format are still running today. From wandering gamblers and killer portraits to monster crabs and White Christmases, we've found 15 series that are more than worthy of the dimension beyond.
Electric Dreams
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Best episode: Season 1, Episode 2, "Autofac"
In 2017, Channel 4 produced "Philip K. Dick's 'Electric Dreams.'" It began with a 10-episode first season that adapted various stories written by the prolific science fiction novelist, whose extensive body of work has served as the basis for such films and television shows as "The Man in High Castle," "A Scanner Darkly," "Minority Report," and, most famously, "Blade Runner." With such provocative material to mine from, "Electric Dreams" is a reliably compelling anthology. For "Twilight Zone" fans who love hard sci-fi, there's no better contemporary option available.
Our favorite episode of the series is Episode 2 (or Episode 8, depending on where you stream), which is loosely based on Dick's 1955 novelette "Autofac." "Ted Lasso" star Juno Temple appears as one of a few dozen survivors of a nuclear apocalypse living outside the ruins of a major city. What little natural resources and clean air they have left are being used by an entirely automated factory located within the city, forcing them to hunt down delivery drones and negotiate with factories managing artificial intelligence.
While the episode maintains the core ideas, spirit, and setting of Dick's original story, parts of it were updated to more accurately reflect the direction technology and automation specifically are presumably headed, as co-developer Ronald D. Moore explained to us in a 2018 interview. "Electric Dreams" was canceled after one season, despite positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Night Visions
Where to watch: PLEX
Best episode: Season 1, Episode 3, "A View Through the Window"
Though Henry Rollins is still an odd (yet weirdly charming) choice to essentially fill the role of Rod Serling, 2001's short-lived sci-fi-horror anthology "Night Visions" remains one of the most underrated shows of its kind. It maintains the premise-focused storytelling format of "The Twilight Zone," but uses it to tell disturbing, human-oriented horror stories.
Bill Pullman plays a United States Army soldier who is called in to help investigate an anomaly in the desert. Placed in the middle of nowhere (and protected by a seeming force field of static energy) is a picturesque prairie farmhouse, complete with a small but loving family that is apparently unaware of the military force surrounding them. Though it isn't the most subtle or psychologically novel work of science fiction featured on this list, "A View Through the Window" is tight and entertaining — and features one of the most bizarre and gasp-worthy twists we've ever seen on TV.
Ghost Story (aka Circle of Fear)
Where to watch: fuboTV
Best episode: Season 1, Episode 17, "Time of Terror"
As far as sci-fi anthologies have progressed over the past several decades, part of the appeal of "The Twilight Zone" is, understandably, its nostalgic tone and style. If this rings true for you, you'll want to take a look at a few overlooked series from a similarly bygone era, such as the 1972 NBC show "Ghost Story" (later retitled "Circle of Fear"). Hosted by thespian Sebastian Cabot, "Ghost Story" presents tales very close in tone to "The Twilight Zone," such as the mystery-thriller "Time of Terror."
Based on the short story "Traveling Companion" by sci-fi writer Elizabeth Walter, "Time of Terror" follows one woman's unsettling experiences after she wakes up in a hotel to discover her husband has disappeared. It's a slow but delightfully atmospheric burn anchored by captivating leading performances from Patricia Neal of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" fame and "Peter Gunn" himself, Craig Stevens. Despite its incredibly brief one-season run, "Ghost Story" featured a veritable parade of other contemporary and future Hollywood stars, including Jodie Foster (Episode 8, "House of Evil"), Rip Torn (Episode 11, "Touch of Madness"), Janet Leigh (Episode 14, "Death's Hand"), and Martin Sheen (Episode 15, "Dark Vengeance").
One Step Beyond...
Where to watch: Tubi/The Roku Channel/PLEX
Best episode: Season 3, Episode 5, "If You See Sally"
Going back even further in TV history, we have ABC's "One Step Beyond," which aired from 1959 to 1961 — it later returned for another season in 1978 under the title "The Next Step Beyond." It was developed by genre screenwriter Merwin Gerard for actor, director, and TV personality John Newland, who at the time had reached a higher profile in Hollywood thanks to directing spots on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and the series "Thriller" — both beloved anthologies we'll talk about further down.
As for "One Step Beyond," it enjoyed a decent run of three seasons, though it obviously never reached the same heights of cultural prevalence as "The Twilight Zone" or "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." Our favorite episode of the bunch is Season 3, Episode 5, "If You See Sally," a comparatively quieter story about a young woman who runs away from home after her father accuses her of being responsible for the death of her younger brother. Like most "One Step" episodes, this tale largely focuses on the human drama at its heart with a subtler supernatural bend reminiscent of a classic ghost story.
Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction
Where to watch: Pluto TV
Best episode: Season 2, Episode 1, "The Portrait"
What about the list of great sci-fi series that doesn't include "Beyond Belief"? It doesn't exist — we made it up. A total fabrication.
One could soundly argue (especially given the number of memes he spawned online) that the staying power of "Beyond Belief: Fact of Fiction" should be largely attributed to host Jonathan Frakes. The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor joined the series during its second season, and was responsible for handling its equally memorable twist to the anthology format. As the subtitle implies, each story features either an original idea or a story based on a supposedly "real" supernatural phenomenon. At the end of the episode, Frakes recaps each story and reveals whether or not they were "fact or fiction." Clips of this segment have inexplicably gone viral online, much to Frakes' amusement.
Frakes shared one of his best tales in his first outing. "The Portrait" (aired in the Season 2 premiere) tells the story of a painter (James Morrison) who appears to "hold the power of life and death in his hands." Once he completes a portrait of a person, they mysteriously pass away. Though the painter tries to use this terrible power to alleviate the suffering of others, an unexpected visitor shatters his sense of purpose. The story itself is well-told and intriguing — though Frakes' impassioned declaration of its "fact or fiction" status is the highlight of the episode.
Night Gallery
Where to watch: Buy or rent
Best episode: Season 1, Episode 6, "They're Tearing Down Tim Riley's Bar"
While hardcore fans of "The Twilight Zone" are surely already aware of the early 1970s series "Night Gallery," we're happy to make it known to more casual enthusiasts — especially if they wish the former series leaned a bit further into the world of horror. Indeed, "Night Gallery" is a much scarier anthology series that explores classic horror concepts (occasionally adapting stories from the works of authors like Basil Copper and H.P. Lovecraft), but is still hosted by Rod Serling. The series is often viewed as a spiritual successor to "The Twilight Zone," no pun intended.
Like its predecessor, most "Night Gallery" episodes are worth a try if they seem interesting. If you're a fan of Steven Spielberg, you should certainly check out the pilot episode story "Eyes," one of his earliest directorial efforts. For our part, we're partial to the Season 1 episode "They're Tearing Down Tim Riley's Bar," which was written by Serling and directed by "Planet of the Apes" director Don Taylor. It's a simple yet emotional story about self-worth and reflection that earned "Night Gallery" an Emmy nomination in 1971.
Tales from the Crypt
Where to watch: Buy or rent
Best episode: Season 2, Episode 16, "Television Terror"
In terms of sheer production value, it's hard to beat HBO's "Tales from the Crypt." The hardcore horror anthology series often features horrifically effective practical effects — most memorably in the depiction of its ghoulish puppet host, The Cryptkeeper (voiced by John Kassir). These assets were employed in some gleefully violent and unabashedly unhinged episodes of "Tales from the Crypt," many of which usually invited the audience not to take them too seriously.
Season 2, Episode 16, "Television Terror" has endured as one of the series' most engaging entries. Set on the set of a documentary television series about haunted environments, it feels slyly meta at times, and Morton Downey Jr. is a perfect love-to-hate crypt-protagonist. Though the M. Night Shyamalan reboot was canceled, we're hoping we haven't seen the last of The Cryptkeeper yet.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Best episode: Season 5, Episode 1, "The Tale of the Dead Man's Float"
If you're looking for a scare you can share with the whole family, look no further than Nickelodeon's anthology series "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" The format of the series frames its creepy all-aged stories around a group of kids who call themselves the Midnight Society and spend their evenings swapping tales around a fire. Among the rotating cast of young actors are Daniel DeSanto and Rachel Blanchard, who went on to feature in "Mean Girls" and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" respectively.
The pair were far from the only future stars to appear on the series. Memorable guest stars from individual episodes include Hayden Christensen (Season 6, Episode 13, "The Tale of Bigfoot Ridge"), Melissa Joan Hart (Season 2, Episode 8, "The Tale of the Frozen Ghost"), Ryan Gosling (Season 5, Episode 3, "The Tale of Station 109.1"), and even the late and legendary comic Gilbert Gottfried. Actor and filmmaker Jay Baruchel also appears in Season 5, Episode 1, "The Tale of the Dead Man's Float," which is easily one of the scariest episodes of children's TV ever produced.
The Outer Limits
Where to watch: Pluto TV
Best episode: Season 2, Episode 5, "Demon with a Glass Hand"
As one of the best anthology TV series ever, "The Outer Limits" stands shoulder to shoulder with "The Twilight Zone" in terms of quality. In fact, there are surely those who prefer the former over the latter, with its hard sci-fi slant and overall darker sense of dramatic irony.
While Season 1, Episode 3, "The Architects of Fear" arguably boasts the series' strongest twist, we'd put Season 2, Episode 5, "Demon with a Glass Hand" up as a very close second. Written by Harlan Ellison, one of the most influential science fiction authors in history, the episode follows a mysterious man (Robert Culp) who is sent a millennium back in time to prevent an invasion of aliens from the future. All he has to guide him in his quest is a strange glass hand missing three fingers that contain crucial parts of his memory.
In the past, comparisons have been made between "Demon with a Glass Hand" and James Cameron's "The Terminator," especially after Ellison successfully gained credit in the latter film when he threatened to sue. In actuality, Ellison was concerned about similarities between "The Terminator" and another great episode he wrote for "The Outer Limits" — the Season 2 premiere "Soldier."
Thriller
Where to watch: Xumo
Best episode: Season 1, Episode 37, "The Grim Reaper"
Whatever any of these other anthologies might have, there's one thing they lack that "Thriller" flaunts proudly — Boris Karloff. The "Frankenstein" star served as the host of the 1960 NBC series throughout its two-season run, presenting horror stories that differed from competitors for their gothic style and exceptionally bleak subject matter — its theatrical theme music and introduction are also delightfully spooky in a way few other series can compare to. If you respect a certain flare for the dramatic, "Thriller" is a creepily cozy good time.
The first season finale — Season 1, Episode 37, "The Grim Reaper" — has a similar trope to the "Beyond Belief" episode "The Portrait," with the plot concerning a supposedly killer painting. Five years before he would appear for the first time on "Star Trek," William Shatner stars opposite Natalie Schafer as one of several people whose lives are changed forever by the grim portrait.
Love Death Robots
Where to watch: Netflix
Best episode: Season 3, Episode 2, "Bad Travelling"
The genre anthology format has prevailed well into the 21st century, with the rapid advancement of technology both inspiring and making technically possible truly amazing windows into potential futures. Netflix pretty much has this market cornered, in part by the animated anthology series "Love Death + Robots." The stories told on "Love Death + Robots" vary greatly in terms of genre, tone, and — most excitingly — animation style, similar to shows like "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and "Star Wars: Visions."
The series was created by Tim Miller and is executive produced by both him and renowned film director David Fincher. Fincher lent his mind to the Season 3 episode "Bad Travelling," a deeply psychological thriller in which a group of mutinous pirates are forced to make impossible choices when a grotesque monster boards their ship during a storm.
Red Dwarf
Where to watch: BritBox
Best episode: Season 5, Episode 4, "Quarantine"
For our readers who aren't too keen on the idea of constantly reshuffling characters every episode, we wanted to include one non-anthology series that still captures the nostalgic spirit and sense of adventure that "The Twilight Zone" has to offer. Our selection is "Red Dwarf," a British sci-fi comedy about the last living human in space (played by Craig Charles).
We chose "Red Dwarf" over other sci-fi-horror dramas because each episode stands entirely on its own, with the comic backdrop allowing for a wider range of concepts to be explored without strict regard to continuity or world building. Our favorite is the Season 5 episode "Quarantine," which prominently features Chris Barrie's excellent work as the ghostly hologram Arnold Rimmer.
Inside No. 9
Where to watch: BritBox
Best episode: Season 2, Episode 2, "The 12 Days of Christine"
If the idea of a British comedy sounded fun to you, consider also checking out the anthology series "Inside No. 9." The program was created by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, who — though not hosts or presenters — both appear in the series as various characters.
Almost every episode of "Inside No. 9" is reliable for laughs, as the writing team steers their bizarre premises into unpredictable and amusingly uncomfortable places. However, we'd also like to point your attention toward the Season 2 episode "The 12 Days of Christine" — while being the show's least funny episode, it's also its best-told story, with a unique structure that manages to artfully conceal its sharp twists and turns.
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
Where to watch: Tubi
Best episode: Season 5, Episode 15, "Man from the South"
Ironically, the series named for and produced and hosted by the master of horror himself isn't all that scary (strangely, it owes its existence to one of Hitchcock's few flops). Instead, "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" tells mostly grounded stories within the crime and psychological thriller genre, exploring the dark depths of humanity through tales of suspense. For example, one of the series' best episodes — Season 5, Episode 15, "Man from the South" — stars Hollywood icon Steve McQueen as a gambler locked in a contest of luck that could injure him greatly.
The series ended in 1965, aside from a spin-off most viewers likely missed and a short-lived revival two decades later. Still, its legacy as one of the greatest TV shows of all time remains, not least of all because it brought Hitchcock's unparalleled cinematic sensibilities to the small screen.
Black Mirror
Where to watch: Netflix
Best episode: "White Christmas" (Season 2 Christmas Special)
Obviously, we have to include what many consider to be the most worthy contemporary successor to "The Twilight Zone" — Netflix's viral, culturally pervasive, and often predictive anthology series "Black Mirror." Since debuting in 2011, the program has consistently delivered high-quality science fiction drama and horror, even arguably out-doing at least one episode of "The Twilight Zone."
If you haven't yet seen "Black Mirror," a solid entry point is the Season 2 Christmas special "White Christmas," which was written by series creator Charlie Brooker and stars Jon Hamm. It isn't a cheery holiday watch, but a gripping psychological thriller that can be enjoyed any day of the year.
But, like every entry on this list, "Black Mirror" presents a wide array of thrilling and thought-provoking stories that can take the viewer somewhere psychologically and emotionally they never thought they would go, often in less than an hour. Perhaps that's why "The Twilight Zone" and the anthology format at large still prove effective all these decades later — in an era of "long movies" and binge-watching, these shows invite us to remember a time when a single episode could take us to another dimension entirely.