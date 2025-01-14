15 Best TV Shows Like The Twilight Zone

You're traveling through another dimension — a dimension not only of movies and TV shows but ... Well, actually, just movies and TV shows.

For our purposes here, we're focusing on one of the greatest and most influential television series — "The Twilight Zone." Hosted by Rod Serling, this anthology zipped with ease between the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, and thriller, and popularized tropes and concepts within each that have inspired writers for decades.

Almost 70 years after the first episode of "The Twilight Zone" aired, genre anthology series are still the rage, so much so that some of the most popular entries in the format are still running today. From wandering gamblers and killer portraits to monster crabs and White Christmases, we've found 15 series that are more than worthy of the dimension beyond.