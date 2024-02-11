Alfred Hitchcock Presents Had A Short-Lived Spinoff Most Fans Likely Missed

When "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" first premiered on CBS in October 1955, the episodic half-hour anthology series immediately gained immense popularity. Hosted by Hitchcock himself, every episode opened with the director's silhouette and Charles Gounod's "Funeral March of a Marionette" playing in the background, which became a cultural landmark in itself. As Hitchcock believed that the show's half-hour format did not do justice to the intricate anthology tales of suspense and terror, the episodic duration was subsequently extended when the show was revamped and retitled to "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," which ran from 1962 to 1965.

Per John McCarty and Brian Kelleher's "Alfred Hitchcock Presents: An Illustrated Guide to the Ten-year Television Career of the Master of Suspense," NBC (where the show ended up airing alternatively), after witnessing the success of Hitchcock's show, started planning a brand new mystery/suspense anthology that was set to run from 1957 through 1958. This unofficial spin-off was titled "Suspicion," based on Hitchcock's 1941 psychological thriller of the same name starring Cary Grant and Joan Fontaine as the leads. In the end, Hitchcock executive-produced some of the episodes, while the rest was spearheaded by Alan Miller's Revue Productions. However, the show's longevity proved to be short-lived, to the degree that some Hitchcock enthusiasts might not even know that the show ever existed at all.

When NBC started planning "Suspicion," 40 episodes were ordered in advance, with actor/screenwriter Dennis O'Keefe set to host the series. However, although O'Keefe hosted the premiere, he abruptly left the show for undisclosed reasons, and the hosting responsibilities were taken over by stage actor Walter Abel. What exactly had gone wrong?