The 5 Best Movies Inspired By Twilight Zone Episodes, Ranked

In the 1959 "TZ" episode "And When The Sky Was Opened," three astronauts miraculously survive an accident in outer space and land safely back on Earth, only to start disappearing one by one. It's a particularly dark premise because there's not really a lesson to be learned here — the episode simply plays into the Space Race-era fear that maybe mankind is not supposed to meddle outside of Earth's atmosphere, and maybe we're taunting fate by doing so and we'll be punished for it.

"Final Destination" is hardly a one-to-one recreation of this episode, but it does recreate that feeling of relief-turned-dread. Its main characters initially feel lucky for having left a passenger flight before it exploded mid-air, but as they start dying one by one, they soon realize that it probably would've been better to just die the way they were "supposed" to. Better to die quickly than to have a vengeful Death constantly trying to track you down.

Some of the characters in "Final Destination" do manage to survive Death's wrath, but that last sequence makes it clear that death can only be stalled, not vanquished. It doesn't just make for an unsettling closing note, but it makes for some true-to-life commentary: death is still hovering over all of us, after all. The only difference is that real-life death isn't as clever about the whole thing, usually planning to take us out via something boring like slow-moving heart disease rather than some of the elaborate, Rube Goldberg-esque scenarios seen here.

I've never liked the "Final Destination" sequels that much, as they've often veered too far into the gore aspect, but the first movie is great in that it's fun-scary, not gross-scary. The film's morbid, ironic sense of humor is entertaining while still having the sort of heart and empathy that Rod Serling's writing often contained. It's also worth noting that most "Final Destination" films have a fun, "Twilight Zone"-esque twist at the end, especially the (surprisingly good) fifth one.