10 Best '80s Sci-Fi Shows, Ranked
Science fiction television came back in a big way in the 1980s, buoyed by the success of franchises like "Star Wars" and a cinematically resurgent "Star Trek." The genre was also malleable in how it appeared throughout the decade, from variations of space opera and more grounded fare to subversions of it through sitcoms. New franchises were created, while existing ones were reinvented for contemporary audiences to their own enduring effect. Simply put, the '80s was a great decade for sci-fi fans as the genre made great strides for mainstream audiences.
Sci-fi television spanned programs for audiences of all ages, while other countries began steadily producing more prominent shows in the genre themselves. In the wake of this boom, the level of storytelling grew more sophisticated, and the special effects raised the bar for what was possible of television. With this in mind, we're highlighting the shows from the decade that really stand the test of time as the best in the genre from the era.
These are the 10 best '80s sci-fi shows ranked, taking the genre to new heights on television.
10. The Transformers
One of the most prolific sci-fi multimedia properties created in the '80s is "Transformers," which began with the 1984 animated series "The Transformers." The show introduced the heroic Autobots, led by the noble Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), and their mortal enemies, the Decepticons, led by the scheming Megatron (Frank Welker). With both factions crashing on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons resume their conflict, with the Autobots aided by human Spike Witwicky (Corey Burton). The original series ran for four seasons, with an animated movie theatrically released in between the second and third seasons, completely revamping the main cast.
Generation I, as its narrative universe became known among fans, still looms large over the "Transformers" franchise fondly. So many key elements of the lore are introduced throughout the series and its accompanying movie, along with many of its fan-favorite robots in disguise. Any kid who grew up in America in the '80s can sing the main theme while every fan has their own favorite episodes from the classic series. While the mythos and continuity has undergone several reboots over the subsequent decades, "The Transformers" is still the definitive entry point for the franchise.
9. ALF
When it comes to '80s sitcom icons that have a surprisingly enduring presence in pop culture, few loom larger than "ALF." An acronym for Alien Life Form, the show's title character is actually named Gordon Shumway (Paul Fusco), an unassuming extraterrestrial who crashes in the California suburbs. Taken in by the Tanner family, ALF's existence is hidden from the public while he adjusts to human culture. In turn, ALF becomes an integral part of the Tanner family, helping them with their daily issues.
"ALF" feels like one of those shows that could've only been created in the '80s, combining cheesy sitcom dynamics with a wise-cracking muppet. A lot of the charm to the series comes down to the individual viewers' feelings towards ALF himself, and if they never get tired of his schtick. For those who generally appreciate the pint-sized protagonist, there is a lot to enjoy here. Unapologetically goofy in its subversion of suburban sitcom tropes, "ALF" has had a long shelf life formed by the quality of the original show.
8. Voltron
In the wake of "Mobile Suit Gundam," there were plenty of other animated shows featuring large, piloted robots in the tokusatsu tradition. This includes the 1981 anime "Beast King Go-Lion," which was heavily edited, dubbed, and rebranded for American audiences as "Voltron" in 1984. The retooled version follows a group of five pilots who each handle a robotic lion to defend the planet Arus, itself a retitle of the original series' Altea. When faced with large, monstrous and robotic opponents, the five lions can join together to form Voltron, defender of the universe.
"Voltron" really has taken on a life of its own separate from its repurposed anime source material, not unlike "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." The core narrative elements are there and the soaring inevitability of seeing Voltron form up never loses its rousing charm. The 2016 Netflix series "Voltron: Legendary Defender" combined and modernized the disparate elements of the mythos admirably into its own cohesive retelling of the story. But there is something enduringly endearing about that original "Voltron" series that holds up in the face of the sequels, reboots, and the attempted live-action movie.
7. Mork & Mindy
"Mork & Mindy" started out as one of the best "Happy Days" spin-offs, with Robin Williams guest-starring as the wacky alien Mork from Ork. Sent to observe humanity, Mork lands in Colorado where he's taken in by the kindly young woman Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber). Most episodes revolve around Mork confounded by the nuances of human behavior, regularly reporting his findings to his superiors. Eventually, Mork and Mindy fall in love with each other and start a family as Mork tries to integrate into American society.
"Mork & Mindy" is one of the best '80s sitcoms, and much of that comes from the strength of Williams' performance. The spin-off was developed entirely off Williams' scene-stealing turn on "Happy Days," and given center stage, the comic actor took full advantage of the opportunity. The jokes come fast and furiously with Williams' rapid-fire delivery, and the show benefits from leaning into those qualities while his on-screen chemistry with Dawber provides the emotional core. A zany look at Williams in his physical prime in the role that made him a household name, "Mork & Mindy" is an excellent showcase for its star.
6. Knight Rider (1982)
One of the best fictional cars in television history is KITT, the artificially intelligent futuristic car from "Knight Rider." A modified Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, voiced by William Daniels, the car is the go-to set of wheels and robotic partner to Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff). The duo are employed by the public justice agency FLAG to take on criminals who manage to evade justice through regular law enforcement. KITT is outfitted with a whole variety of weapons and gadgets, enough to make any of James Bond's single cars jealous of its upgrades.
So much about "Knight Rider" captures peak '80s cool, from the pulsating soundtrack and immaculately coiffed David Hasselhoff to, of course, KITT. The show itself is like any number of gimmicky crime procedurals from the era but, when the trappings are that stylish, who really cares? KITT and Knight elevate the proceedings far above the usual genre expectations, never failing to look good while saving the day. The most unabashedly slick sci-fi show in the '80s, the original "Knight Rider" delivers just enough futuristic thrills to earn it a place here.
5. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
After name-dropping "Mobile Suit Gundam" earlier, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the show's direct sequel series with "Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam" in 1985. Set eight years after the events of the original series, the show revolves around a war between the Earth Federation and the Anti-Earth Union Group (AEUG). The story introduces new protagonist Kamille Bidan, who pilots a Gundam for the AEUG, fighting alongside the mysterious Quattro Bajeena, an assumed identity for returning character Char Aznable. The bitter fighting escalates, causing widespread carnage and strange alliances for the fate of humanity on Earth and its off-world colonies.
"Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam" is one of the best Gundam anime series ever, if not the best, and an all-around improvement over the original series. The show deepens the story and expands the scope, heightening the Gundam franchise's anti-war themes as Amuro Ray and Char Aznable find themselves back in battle. To be sure, "Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam" is where the franchise grows up, weaving more ambitious and tonally darker stories while upping the operatic majesty of its dueling piloted mechas. A standout for the franchise and relatively accessible to newcomers, though viewing the original series is preferred, "Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam" captures what the franchise is all about.
4. Quantum Leap (1989)
"Quantum Leap" just makes the '80s shows cut, premiering in March 1989 before eventually coming to an end in May 1993. The show follows Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), a scientist who recklessly tries out an experimental device capable of time travel. This experiment leaves him hopping between different bodies throughout history, trying to rectify each host body's destiny during his time possessing them. Guiding Sam is a hologram of his friend Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell), offering insight on the purpose of Sam's latest leap.
With its body-swapping mechanic, "Quantum Leap" can play around with tone and setting each episode and takes advantage of that premise. This is elevated by Bakula's performance, always game for whatever antics Sam gets into in a particular episode. That meant that every episode of the show felt relatively fresh, changing up things enough for each story while retaining Bakula and Stockwell as its sole constants. "Quantum Leap" closed with a TV ending that still has fans arguing today, as a testament to how invested audiences became in Sam Beckett and his strange odyssey. Even though it only aired one season in the 1980s, it's still good enough to land high on this list.
3. Red Dwarf
As "Star Trek" made its television comeback, the British sci-fi parody series "Red Dwarf" made its own debut in 1988. The show follows a mining spaceship that suffers an accident killing most of its crew, with only technician Dave Lister (Craig Charles) surviving due to being in disciplinary stasis. Revived three million years later, Lister is joined by an eclectic makeshift crew in the far future, with Lister seemingly the last human alive in the universe. Lister leads the ensemble on adventures throughout the cosmos, often showcasing their bumbling ineptitude and other foibles in their shared camaraderie.
In terms of longevity alone, it's hard to beat "Red Dwarf," which has been on the air intermittently through 2020. Along the way, the show has subverted virtually every major sci-fi trope, from time travel to post-apocalyptic fare and had a good time doing it. This is elevated by the rapport between the main characters, something a production only gets when its cast has been working together for decades. The ultimate British sci-fi cult classic, "Red Dwarf" finds new hilarious ways to lovingly skewer the sci-fi genre. While most of the show aired after the 1980s, those early seasons still make it one of the best of the decade.
2. V (1983)
One sci-fi property that had a surprisingly robust presence in the '80s was "V," which started out as a television miniseries in 1983. Created by Kenneth Johnson, the story opens with a fleet of extraterrestrial spaceships arriving at dozens of major cities around Earth. The aliens, known as the Visitors, make a successful offer to the world's governments to exchange their advanced technology in return for resources. However, as those who are wary of the Visitors' presence are discreetly silenced, a resistance movement discovers the aliens are actually voracious reptilian beings looking to subjugate humanity.
To be clear, we're really highlighting the original "V" limited series here, though its 1984 sequel miniseries "V: The Final Battle" is also quite good. After that, Hollywood killed what could've been a great sci-fi TV franchise with an intended ongoing series in 1984 that was cancelled after a single season. But that original 1983 limited series is a knockout in sci-fi storytelling on television, ripe with allegorical themes and a terrifying ravenous set of antagonists. One of the most smartly written sci-fi shows of the decade, genre fans need to watch the classic '80s miniseries "V."
1. Star Trek: The Next Generation
While the "Star Trek" movies were still going strong in theaters, the franchise was revived for television in 1987 with "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Set approximately a century after the events of "The Original Series," "The Next Generation" followed the crew of a revamped starship Enterprise. Led by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), the starship explores the galaxy while undertaking missions on behalf of Starfleet. Throughout its seven seasons, the series included familiar figures like the Klingons and Romulans, while introducing new franchise-defining entities like the Borg Collective and the omnipotent Q (John de Lancie).
Every major TV network passed on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," prompting its production studio to put it directly into syndication and licensing it to local broadcast stations. The strategy paid off and the show reinvigorated the franchise, giving its second wind on television that lasted across multiple spin-offs for over a decade. Though the show's early writers' room was full of turmoil, it managed to outlast these growing pains and eventually surpassed its preceding series. The arguable pinnacle of the entire franchise, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" stands as the gold standard when it comes to sci-fi television that started in the '80s.