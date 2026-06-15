Science fiction television came back in a big way in the 1980s, buoyed by the success of franchises like "Star Wars" and a cinematically resurgent "Star Trek." The genre was also malleable in how it appeared throughout the decade, from variations of space opera and more grounded fare to subversions of it through sitcoms. New franchises were created, while existing ones were reinvented for contemporary audiences to their own enduring effect. Simply put, the '80s was a great decade for sci-fi fans as the genre made great strides for mainstream audiences.

Sci-fi television spanned programs for audiences of all ages, while other countries began steadily producing more prominent shows in the genre themselves. In the wake of this boom, the level of storytelling grew more sophisticated, and the special effects raised the bar for what was possible of television. With this in mind, we're highlighting the shows from the decade that really stand the test of time as the best in the genre from the era.

These are the 10 best '80s sci-fi shows ranked, taking the genre to new heights on television.