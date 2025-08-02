Every Happy Days Spin-Off, Ranked From Worst To Best

Let's be real, "Mork & Mindy" is a top-tier "Happy Days" spinoff for one reason and one reason only: Robin Williams. The comedian got his big break in the role of the quirky, manic alien (a character that he claimed inspired his dark turn in "Death to Smoochy" decades later) during a 1978 episode of "Happy Days" entitled "My Favorite Orkan." Although the majority of the popular teen show didn't deviate too far from reality, during its later seasons it occasionally experimented with some genre flourishes — like, for example, when Richie sees a flying saucer and is nearly kidnapped into space by Mork the Ork (Williams) until Fonzie intervenes. It was a tremendously popular episode thanks almost entirely to Williams' improvisational powers (the original script was so bad the first actor cast as Mork, Roger Rees, quit, according to the Robin Williams biography, "Robin" by Dave Itzkoff). So it was a no-brainer on the part of ABC to bring Mork back for his very own show, this time paired up with Pam Dawber as Mindy.

Initially, the "Happy Days" episode ended with Richie waking up and realizing that the entire plot had all been a dream. But when they realized what gold they had with Robin Williams, they retconned that ending, allowing the character to return. The first season of "Mork & Mindy" aired in 1978, beginning with Mork landing on Earth. On paper, he's been sent there to study the humans, but really his bosses were just trying to get him out of their hair — humor, as we learn, is forbidden on Ork, leaving Mork in a sticky situation.

Over the four seasons that "Mork & Mindy" was on the air, its two title characters share an apartment, learn to adapt to one another, and even develop a romantic relationship. Although ratings steadily declined as the show shifted away from Mork's extraterrestrial antics and focused more on the romance between Mork and Mindy, the show is generally considered to have captured lightning in the bottle, especially during its excellent first season. In 2014, Henry Winkler said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the scripts for "Mork & Mindy" were noticeably shorter than the ones for "Happy Days," recalling that they often contained notes that said simply, "Robin will do something here." What more needs to be said?