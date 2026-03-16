Why Every TV Network Passed On Star Trek: The Next Generation

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Trekkies know the story well: 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was something of a disappointment at the box office, and "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry — a producer on the flick — was thereafter officially disinvited from contributing to the next few "Star Trek" movies.

This rejection incensed Roddenberry, who decided to essentially take his ball and go home. He proceeded to create his own new "Star Trek" show, and, in the mid-1980s, began developing "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a series set about a century after the events of the first series. It was infused even more deeply with Roddenberry's socialist utopian ideals and was set on a new version of the U.S.S. Enterprise, with an all-new cast of characters. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was a thing of the past. It was now all going to be about Captain Picard. There was turmoil in the writers room, but the show launched in 1987.

The original "Star Trek" was originally broadcast on NBC, although it eventually settled into the hands of CBS. Over the years, CBS changed names and mutated several times, eventually becoming Viacom, a company that would take over companies like Paramount. "Star Trek," then, has been seen as a Paramount property for years. And because it belongs to Paramount, the franchise is not owned by any one of the classic "big" networks.

According to Paula M. Block's and Terry J. Erdmann's book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365," TNG was shopped to the big networks at the time, but they all turned the series down, as the studio had some pretty stringent demands. After the multiple rejections, the studio decided that "Next Generation" would be syndicated instead, allowing it to thrive. The network rejections might have made "Star Trek" more ubiquitous in the long run.