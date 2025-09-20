Why Xena: Warrior Princess' LGBTQ+ Subtext Faced Heavy Censorship From Studio Execs

A complex heroine with incredible fighting skills who raised the bar for on-screen depictions of women in general. A red-haired young woman who started out as a plucky and somewhat naive sidekick only to mature into a far more complex and capable figure. A comic relief companion who proved to have far more emotional substance than their initial appearance would suggest. A 1990s-born fantasy-action TV series that could be shamelessly silly and self-aware (so much so that it even included a musical episode, itself essentially unheard of for its genre at the time), yet was also willing and capable of going to some dark places and would continue to do so the further along it went.

Throw in a crucial behind-the-scenes creative who would later evolve from a cult favorite artist into a big-name filmmaker thanks to their work on a Marvel superhero blockbuster, and what do you get? "Xena: Warrior Princess," a show so influential that I almost tricked myself into thinking I was actually talking about the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" TV series and ruined my own joke.

If there is, broadly speaking, a crucial difference between "Xena" and "Buffy" (other than "Xena" executive producer Sam Raimi being still widely admired, unlike "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon), then it would probably be their queer subject matter ... or, more accurately, the lack of explicit queer material in "Xena." Of course, if those familiar with the show's reputation are confused right about now, I don't blame you. As anyone who's ever seen the series could tell you, '90s television didn't get much queerer than "Xena." Frankly, the relationship between Lucy Lawless' titular, "Alalaes!"-yelling, chakram-chucking warrior princess and her other half Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor) is a better portrayal of a same-sex couple than a lot of the actual queer representation we've gotten from mainstream media in the 21st century.

If you're wondering why the minds behind "Xena" didn't just cut to the chase and make XGab aka Xabrielle aka Warriorward (and other ship names that've never quite caught on) canon, it all came down to the same thing that it so often does in this industry: money.