The 5 Best Episodes Of The Original 80s Transformers Cartoon, Ranked

The 1980s were a sea of change for children's television, as the era's deregulatory practices even trickled down to cartoons. During this decade, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) took a more lax attitude to limiting advertisements in children's TV. Since then, there have been plenty of cartoons that are toy commercials first and foremost, with one of the premier and longest lasting examples being that of "The Transformers."

In-universe, these shapeshifting robots came from the planet Cybertron. The conflict between the heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons had drained their world of all its resources, so they came to Earth to find new fuel for their war. In reality, the Transformers were a collection of mecha toys that Hasbro had imported from Japan and rebranded under a single toy line. Marvel Comics editors/writers Jim Shooter, Dennis O'Neil, and Bob Budiansky then cooked up a story about these toys, which became a comic (published by Marvel) and a cartoon (produced by Sunbow Entertainment).

Of all the '80s toy-based cartoons, "The Transformers" has the greatest pop culture legacy. Kids are still playing with "Transformers" toys today, but you can't say the same about "The Inhumanoids." The series was even spun-off as a (surprisingly dark) animated movie in 1986, presaging "Transformers" becoming a live-action blockbuster in 2007.

Now, "The Transformers" is not high art — literally, as each and every episode is filled with coloring and animation errors. But something about the cartoon, be it the premise that invited kids' imagination or the striking voice acting and character designs, made it stand out. Do any of the stories the series told still hold up?