The Brilliant Transformers Comic Is Breathing New Life Into A Classic Cartoon Storyline

Spoilers for "Transformers" #14 to follow.

"The Transformers" made its U.S. television debut in 1984, produced by Sunbow Entertainment and conceived to market Hasbro's line of car-robot action figures. As far as children's animation goes, "The Transformers" is no "Batman: The Animated Series" or "Avatar: The Last Airbender." It stayed firmly within the confines of its production rather than exceeding them. Despite its flaws, the series captured children's imaginations; there's a reason they were so upset when Optimus Prime died in "The Transformers: The Movie." Later, better "Transformers" cartoons wouldn't exist without the original either.

Daniel Warren Johnson's new "Transformers" comic (published by Image Comics via Skybound Entertainment) is especially taking its cues from the original cartoon. Johnson uses the original "Generation One" character models, and begins his comic with the same starting point as the cartoon: the heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons crash landed on Earth eons ago, slumbered in disrepair, and then were awoken to resume their war on modern day Earth.

The first arc, "Robots In Disguise" (drawn by Johnson himself and beautifully colored by Mike Spicer), is a more mature and tightly paced version of "More Than Meets The Eye," the three-part mini-series that kicked off "The Transformers." Volume 2, "Transport to Oblivion" (now drawn by Jorge Corona), shares a title with the first "Transformers" episode that aired after the pilot mini-series.

In "Transport to Oblivion" old and new, the Decepticons reestablish contact with the Transformers' homeworld Cybertron via a "space bridge" (think a Transporter from "Star Trek"). Then, as in three-part episode "The Ultimate Doom," the Decepticons use said Space Bridge to transport Cybertron into Earth's orbit so they can suck our world's resources dry.

The in-progress third volume of "Transformers" is titled "Combiner Chaos." This is not an episode of the original cartoon, but the newly published "Transformers" issue #14 has confirmed which episode this arc is adapting: "Starscream's Brigade," where the treacherous Decepticon Air Commander teams up with the Combaticons to seize power.