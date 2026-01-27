V: How Hollywood Ruined What Could've Been A Great Sci-Fi TV Franchise

This post contains major spoilers for 1983's "V."

Kenneth Johnson's 1983 miniseries, "V," should be on every sci-fi lover's radar. At first glance, it relies heavily on the time-tested alien invasion trope in which the extraterrestrials claim benevolence. This species, called the Visitors, wishes to aid human progress and ends up influencing major policies on Earth over time. While all of this sounds pretty par for the course, "V" ultimately takes inspiration from Sinclair Lewis' 1935 novel "It Can't Happen Here," a dystopian narrative that documents the rise of a dictator. Indeed, just when we think "V" is headed down a conventional route (which it does, to an extent), it reveals itself as a staunchly anti-fascist tale — one that uses certain sci-fi tropes to drive its political themes home.

This political bent becomes apparent as soon as we realize that the Visitors are not here to help humanity. Rather, these aliens have been deceiving everyone by concealing their true appearance (a reptilian physiognomy with lizard-like slits for eyes), along with their plans to take over Earth for good. "V" illustrates just how easy it is for evil to take root when people don't band together to oppose injustice or cruelty, as well as how swiftly an authoritarian regime can seize control. By the time journalist cameraman Michael Donovan (Marc Singer) discovers the truth, it's a little too late.

It's a promising setup, which begs the question: Why hasn't "V" found a mainstream fanbase like the beloved, long-running "Stargate" property? Unfortunately, the miniseries' initial success and glowing critical reviews led to aggressive behind-the-scenes meddling that wound up botching the project's unique franchise potential. Budgets ballooned overnight, and there was constant off-screen pressure to dilute the story's political overtones in favor of something more schlocky. So, what exactly went wrong here?