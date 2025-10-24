How To Watch The Stargate Movies & TV Shows In Order

The "Stargate" franchise consists of one theatrical feature film, three live-action television series, two direct-to-video films, one animated series, and one web series, plus several tie-in video games and novels. What connects all of those works is the diegesis established by the Stargates themselves, along with the presence of the Stargate Program prompted by it. Not all of those works are considered canonical by the fans, but, in this article, we're going to be laying out a recommended viewing order for the entire "Stargate" film and TV franchise.

That viewing order differs somewhat from the straightforward release order — not least because there's overlap between two concurrently-released TV series, which should not be watched separately if you want to get the most optimized possible dive into the complete "Stargate" saga. That said, if your preference is to watch each "Stargate" film and series individually, in original premiere order, finishing one before moving on to the next, that is also a valid possibility. If that's your preference, this is the order in which they go:

Stargate

Stargate SG-1

Stargate Infinity

Stargate Atlantis

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate Universe

Stargate Origins

Now, over the next slides, you will find a more detailed viewing order that takes into account each film and series' place in the canon.