Why The Stargate Movie's Co-Writer Was Upset By The TV Series

"Stargate" was a surprisingly important sci-fi movie, all things considered. While the 1994 production from director Rolan Emmerich failed to get a sequel, it did serve as a launching pad for a surprisingly enduring franchise. MGM later decided to bring the concept to the small screen in 1997 with "Stargate SG-1," a show that ran for 10 seasons and more than 200 episodes. While that undoubtedly resulted in a payday for the property's creators, Emmerich's "Stargate" movie co-writer, Dean Devlin, wasn't too pleased with the show (at least, not at first).

In a 2019 retrospective with Variety, Devlin reflected on the "Stargate" film's legacy for its 25th anniversary. The piece revealed that MGM didn't want Emmerich or Devlin involved in the spinoff TV series, which was a source of tension. The studio "basically took it from us," Devlin said at the time. "They said we hadn't done TV and they wanted to bring TV guys in." The writer, whose credits also include "Independence Day" and 1998's "Godzilla," further revealed that he refused to watch the series as he was angry about the way it went down:

"So, for many years, I was really angry about the series and wouldn't watch it. The irony is that after many years of being upset about it, I finally made my peace with it."

Instead, MGM tapped Brad Wright ("The Outer Limits") and Jonathan Glassner ("Odyssey 5") to develop "SG-1" for the small screen. That proved to be a good decision, as the franchise thrived on television, with further spin-off shows such as "Stargate: Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe" also making it to air (along with a string of direct-to-home-media movies).