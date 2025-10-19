Stargate SG-1's Creators Had One Rule That Guided The Show

With an expansive sci-fi series such as "Stargate SG-1," there's already so much lore and universe-specific rules to keep in mind that it's sort of impressive the writers managed to keep the consistency they did across 10 seasons. But alongside ensuring Anubis, the System Lord, and his history made sense and that the Zat guns operated according to the show bible, the writers also made sure they were telling stories with heart. In fact, they had a rule about it.

While co-creator Brad Wright has two regrets about making "Stargate SG-1," it seems pumping the show full of heartfelt moments isn't one of them. In a piece written for The Companion, Wright explained his rules for sci-fi shows, noting how these guidelines "give our heroes the boundaries of what's possible, limiting their options," which ultimately makes their victories "all the more sweet." He also laid out his view that when science fiction films or shows break rules without good reason, "it is at best alienating and at worst, a betrayal." But beyond that, Wright had one particular rule that stood above all others. "A story must have heart," he wrote. "If it doesn't move the audience to laughter or to tears, to love of its characters, to surprise or to wonder, then all the rules in the world won't matter.

As dense with lore as a show like "SG-1" was, it seems the writers never forgot that they were storytellers above all else, and not merely codifying the rules of an imaginary sci-fi universe. All 10 seasons of "SG-1" are a testament to that approach.