A Beloved Stargate SG-1 Episode Had To Be Rewritten At The Last Minute

In "Point of View," alternate versions of Samantha Carter and Major Charles Kawalsky use the Quantum Mirror to travel to the main "SG-1" timeline after their version of Earth becomes enslaved by the Goa'uld. In this alternate timeline, in which the Goa'uld have basically conquered Earth, Colonel Jack O'Neill and Dr. Samantha Carter were married before O'Neill was killed during an attack on the SGA (the alternate version of Stargate Command). That's significant as there was always a big question mark over the pair's relationship since the very beginning of the series. Unproduced dialogue from "SG-1" hinted at Sam and Jack's romantic status, and throughout the series, there were several suggestions that the pair were more than just colleagues. But in this episode, the writers were able to explore the idea of them actually being married, and there's a touching scene where the alternate Sam cries on the main timeline Jack's shoulder.

Aside from the O'Neill and Carter marriage and the Goa'uld conquering Earth, the alternate reality is notably different from the main continuity in many other ways. Neither Teal'c nor Dr. Daniel Jackson ever became a part of the SG-1 crew, with Teal'c remaining an enemy of the human race who has led attacks on the Stargate Command of that universe.

In the main timeline, the alternate version of Carter starts to suffer from what's known as an Entropic cascade failure, which will ultimately kill her unless she returns to her own universe. The only issue is that the Goa'uld is waiting for her there, where she's almost certain to be killed. Of course, the SG-1 crew can't leave her hanging, and so they travel back to the alternate timeline with her, ultimately enlisting the help of the Asgard race, who intervene and rescue the SG-1 crew and their parallel pals from the Jaffa and Goa'uld. O'Neill and alternate Sam even have time for a kiss before the team returns to the main universe. It's an intense and at times quite moving story that seems as though it had been years in the making. In fact, the episode was actually written right at the last minute.