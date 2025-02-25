Why Stargate SG-1 Didn't Include A Third Aschen Episode

After Roland Emmerich said, "No, thanks" to a TV continuation of his modest box office hit "Stargate," Showtime set about doing it anyway. The network brought in Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner to create what became "Stargate SG-1," and as it turned out, this was just the beginning of what quietly became one of the most sprawling sci-fi empires of the early 2000s.

"SG-1" eventually moved to the Sci-Fi Channel (now SyFy) but the network cancelled the show after its tenth season. By that point, however, it had already spawned the spin-off series "Stargate Atlantis," which debuted in 2004, alongside a couple of direct-to-TV films. More spin-offs would come, too, with "Stargate Universe" debuting in 2009 and "Stargate Origins" arriving in 2018.

In all, then, the "Stargate" universe is impressively expansive. But just because the franchise kept growing doesn't mean things panned out exactly how Wright and Glassner had hoped. For one thing, after "Stargate Universe" was taken off the air, Wright planned for what became a canceled "Stargate" movie that would have brought every show together. Perhaps more importantly, it would have provided a conclusion to the cliffhanger ending of "Universe," wherein crew member Eli Wallace' (David Blue) fate remained unconfirmed.

But this movie could also have provided us with some closure on another storyline that, while not as consequential as wrapping up Wallace's story, remains somewhat of a cliffhanger in and of itself.