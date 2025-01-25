The Cancelled Stargate Movie That Would Have Brought Every Show Together

When Roland Emmerich made his 1994 sci-fi adventure "Stargate," he likely never envisioned the sprawling media saga that would follow. In fact, after the film proved a modest success at the box office, there was talk of making a whole "Stargate" trilogy. Instead, Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner took on the task of continuing the story begun by Emmerich. The pair oversaw "Stargate SG-1," a TV show that launched in 1997 and revolved around the same team from the movie, following their exploits across the universe as they explore strange alien worlds using the Stargate portal. Kurt Russell might've refused to reprise his lead role as Colonel Jack O'Neill for the franchise's small-screen continuation, but Wright and Glassner had "MacGuyver" star Ricard Dean Anderson to help propel their series to success. Indeed, the show proved a cult hit, lasting for 10 seasons before the Sci-Fi channel (now SyFy) cancelled "SG-1" in 2007.

But that wasn't the end of the "Stargate" story. During its time on-air, "SG-1" spawned a couple of spin-offs, most notably with the live-action series "Stargate Atlantis," which debuted in 2004. The animated series "Stargate Infinity" also began airing during the "SG-1" years, though some fans don't consider this canon. Even after "SG-1" was cancelled, the franchise kept coming back with two direct-to-TV films and more live-action series in the form of 2009's "Stargate Universe" and 2018's "Stargate Origins."

Following the cancellation of "Stargate Universe" in 2010, however, the whole saga was left in limbo as the series ended on a cliffhanger that seemed doomed to remain unresolved. While comic books have since tried to continue the story, they haven't involved the series' creators. But had Wright gotten his way, we would have at least seen "Universe," "Atlantis," and "SG-1" wrapped up a lot more neatly via a movie that was shelved before it even had a chance to get underway.