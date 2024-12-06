Christopher Judge Pitched A Stargate SG-1 Spin-Off That Would Have Changed The Franchise

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1."

The best part of "Stargate SG-1" — apart from its exciting premise about visiting alien worlds — is its central, titular crew. Among them, Teal'c of Chulak (Christopher Judge) is easily a fan favorite. The Jaffa revolutionary has a masterful way of making his presence felt, even when he's lurking in the background of some scenes. Moreover, Teal'c has undergone hell in his journey to defy Goa'uld and a lifetime of indoctrination, which he was able to leave behind to join the Stargate Command. And if you ask me, Teal'c is simply the coolest.

Judge, who portrayed Teal'c with such grace and understated magnetism, went on to reprise the role in the series sequel "Stargate Atlantis" (where he appeared in two episodes), along with the direct-to-DVD "Stargate" films "The Ark of Truth" and "Continuum." The actor, who is best known for playing Kratos in the "God of War" video game franchise, spoke to Michael Rosenbaum on his web series, "Inside of You," about his insistent efforts to make a Teal'c spin-off happen, and how its premise has a "Black Panther"-esque element that could help revive the franchise.

For added context, the "Stargate" franchise came to a grinding halt after "Stargate Atlantis" ended its five-season run, having completely run out of steam in terms of fresh ideas. The cracks had already started to form halfway through "Stargate SG-1," whose successful 10-season run was often plagued with budget constraints, limited filming locations, and changes to the principal cast (including Teryl Rothery's departure). Despite having to fight an uphill battle, series creators Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner did their best to keep the "Stargate" franchise going, and its legacy can still be felt by those who adore everything the property has ever stood for.