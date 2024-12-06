Christopher Judge Pitched A Stargate SG-1 Spin-Off That Would Have Changed The Franchise
This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1."
The best part of "Stargate SG-1" — apart from its exciting premise about visiting alien worlds — is its central, titular crew. Among them, Teal'c of Chulak (Christopher Judge) is easily a fan favorite. The Jaffa revolutionary has a masterful way of making his presence felt, even when he's lurking in the background of some scenes. Moreover, Teal'c has undergone hell in his journey to defy Goa'uld and a lifetime of indoctrination, which he was able to leave behind to join the Stargate Command. And if you ask me, Teal'c is simply the coolest.
Judge, who portrayed Teal'c with such grace and understated magnetism, went on to reprise the role in the series sequel "Stargate Atlantis" (where he appeared in two episodes), along with the direct-to-DVD "Stargate" films "The Ark of Truth" and "Continuum." The actor, who is best known for playing Kratos in the "God of War" video game franchise, spoke to Michael Rosenbaum on his web series, "Inside of You," about his insistent efforts to make a Teal'c spin-off happen, and how its premise has a "Black Panther"-esque element that could help revive the franchise.
For added context, the "Stargate" franchise came to a grinding halt after "Stargate Atlantis" ended its five-season run, having completely run out of steam in terms of fresh ideas. The cracks had already started to form halfway through "Stargate SG-1," whose successful 10-season run was often plagued with budget constraints, limited filming locations, and changes to the principal cast (including Teryl Rothery's departure). Despite having to fight an uphill battle, series creators Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner did their best to keep the "Stargate" franchise going, and its legacy can still be felt by those who adore everything the property has ever stood for.
Christopher Judge's Stargate pitch was about his character's fate on a grander scale
"Stargate SG-1" worked best when exploring an established mythology from a futuristic angle, with ideas being drawn from varied mythical texts and historical fiction. This, combined with the show's tendency to veer into alternate timelines and realities, offered different perspectives on the same characters, which helped us understand the fickle nature of destiny. One choice could change everything; for example, in an alternate reality where the SG-1 crew never visited Chulak, Teal'c continued to serve as First Prime of Apophis and led an invasion of Earth in 1998. Although the Stargate crew intervenes, this version of Teal'c refuses to aid the group and even murders a central character out of misplaced rage.
The Teal'c in the primary, canon timeline manages to free his people in the end, but their fates are left up in the air, even though we are made aware that Teal'c eventually joined Ronon Dex (Jason Momoa) during the Atlantis mission. When Rosenbaum asked Judge whether he would consider returning to "Stargate," the actor revealed that he had pitched his idea for a spin-off series to MGM more than once, but it likely stalled after Amazon's acquisition of the studio:
"This spinoff was about what happened to Teal'c and his race of freedom because at the end of the show, they've gained their freedom, and they now have inherited all this technology from those that they served. So what do you do? [...] So two of the episodes I wrote were about the Amazonian mythology [...] So, I pitched Stargate's take on 'Black Panther.' So, we as this enslaved people now had our freedom, inherited this technology, and how we became this culturally and technologically advanced society. So, what burden comes with that? Do you help other people or do you keep it to yourself, right? And so three regimes loved it, and then we were bought by Amazon."
This idea sounds solid on paper, as the Jaffa inheriting the Goa'uld's technology introduces moral complications and poses interesting questions about the path forward. Although there's little chance that Judge's spin-off idea will ever be greenlit, a "Stargate" fan can always hope and dream about the stars.